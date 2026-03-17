Carolina Baseball Returns Home to Take on Charlotte in a Chilly Midweek Matchup

Carolina baseball returns to Founders Park in Columbia on Tuesday to begin a four game home stand that starts with Charlotte. First pitch for Tuesday's game is set for 4:00 pm (ET) live on SEC Network Plus.

It'll be a chilly and sunny day for baseball in Columbia, South Carolina. Temperatures will reach a high of 51 degrees and dip into the mid-40s by the end of the night. The game will be broadcast on Gamecock Sports Network with Derek Scott and Cade Crenshaw on the call.

Previewing Tuesday's Matchup

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Paul Mainieri pulls starting pitcher Brandon Stone (32) as the Auburn Tigers take on South Carolina Gamecocks at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Thursday, May 8, 2025. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sophomore right hander Connor Chicoli is the probable starter for this afternoon's game. Chicoli is 1-1 on the year with a 2.45 ERA and 14 strikeouts to go along with just three walks in 14.1 innings pitched. The 49ers will counter with lefty Chayse Oxborrow, who is 1-0 on the year with a 3.52 ERA with 22 strikeouts, four walks, in 15.2 innings pitched.

Charlotte comes into Tuesday's game off a 1-2 record over the weekend against St. John's. Todd Hudson leads the 49ers with a .396 batting average while Dawson Bryce has a team-best 20 RBI. The Gamecocks are 25-11 all time in games against Charlotte. However, Charlotte has won three in a row against South Carolina dating back to 2023. The Gamecocks last win against Charlotte occurred on April 9, 2019, in a 5-4 win in Columbia.

Looking Ahead

Feb 6, 2026; Fayetteville, AR, USA; The Arkansas Razorbacks logo is displayed behind home plate during the Arkansas Razorbacks scrimmage at Baum-Walker Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Top five Arkansas comes to town this weekend for a three game series. Last season, the Razorbacks swept Carolina in Fayetteville. Over the course of three games, Arkansas dominated by out scoring the Gamecocks 35-9. The series kicks off on Friday evening with the first pitch set to take place at 7:00 pm (ET).

The Razorbacks are 14-6 on the year and coming off a series win over top three Mississippi State over the weekend.