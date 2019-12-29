Gamecock Digest
Fans encouraged to dress as Star Wars characters for Gamecocks' game against Stetson

Chaunte'l Powell

The South Carolina Gamecocks (8-4) take on non-conference opponent Stetson Monday night and fans are encouraged to keep the holiday spirit going as they support the home team. 

Monday's 3 p.m. contest will be a Star Wars themed game and fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite characters. 

Per a press release issued by the school "A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away... "Star Wars" Day comes to the Colonial Life Arena for the matchup vs. Stetson! Gamecock Athletics and Lucasfilms team up to bring you a one-of-a-kind game day experience, Star Wars style. There will be on-court promotions and games. Fans are also invited to dress up in their favorite "Star Wars" character costumes (no masks or props please)."

