Former Gamecocks Shine During WNBA Opening Weekend

The WNBA kicked off this weekend with a slate of exciting games that featured notable performances from a number of former South Carolina Gamecocks.

Saturday’s primetime game saw former teammates go head to head as Tiffany Mitchell’s Indiana Fever took on Alaina Coates and the Washington Mystics. Coates finished with nine points and six rebounds as the defending champs got the 101-76 win. Mitchell showed why re-signing her was the right move as she led the Fever with 25 points on 8-17 shooting, 5-7 from behind the arc and three assists.

A'ja Wilson came out strong Sunday afternoon as her Las Vegas Aces took on the Chicago Sky. The Aces lost 88-86 on a buzzer-beating three, but Wilson finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

In her first professional game, Dallas Wings rookie Tyasha Harris looked poised and showed her play making ability as she faced the Atlanta Dream.

The Dream got the 105-95 win, but Harris and Allisha Gray gave the Wings a one-two punch to keep the game close down the stretch. Gray led the team with 19 points, three rebounds and two assists. Harris scored 13 points and tallied four assists in her debut on 4-of-7 shooting.

The Minnesota Lynx were in a dogfight with the Connecticut Sun on Sunday and got the 77-69 win. Lynx rookie Mikiah Herbert Harrigan did not make an appearance in the contest, but the Lynx are back in action on Tuesday at 10 p.m. on CBS.