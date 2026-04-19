Former Gamecocks Forward Aliyah Boston Signs Largest Deal in WNBA History

Earlier this week A'ja Wilson signed the largest deal in WNBA history with the Las Vegas Aces. Just a couple days later, another former Gamecock surpassed that deal as Aliyah Boston signs a supermax contract with the Indiana Fever, per ESPN.

Boston and the Fever reached an agreement on a four-year contract extension worth $6.3 million. Fever general manager Amber Cox spoke about Boston and the new extension saying she is a "foundational piece" of the Fever.

"Entering just her fourth season, Aliyah is already one of the best players in the WNBA. She's been a foundational piece of the Indiana Fever since she was drafted here in 2023. We're thrilled to be able to reward her with this new contract and make history, and most importantly, lock her in as a cornerstone of the Fever for years to come. Despite already being an All-WNBA caliber player, Aliyah has just scratched the surface in terms of the player she can become."

Boston averaged 15 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game for the Fever this season. She shot 53.8 percent from the floor, 76.2 percent from the free throw line, and 20.7 percent from three. Her 15 points per game is a career high.

Gamecocks Making History in the WNBA

Sep 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) holds the ball while Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) defends in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Boston and A'ja Wilson are the now two highest paid players in WNBA history. This all comes on the heels of a new collective bargaining agreement between the players and league on Mar 20.

In a tweet following the announcement, Boston said "God is great. Let's go." She is coming off a 2025 season in which she finished top ten in MVP voting and made All-Defensive and All-WNBA teams.

God is greatttt🙌🏽🙌🏽 let’s gooooo https://t.co/XHf8PE151l — Aliyah A. Boston (@aa_boston) April 17, 2026

The WNBA season is set to begin on May 8.