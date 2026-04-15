Former South Carolina Gamecock A'ja Wilson Signs Largest Deal in WNBA History

Former South Carolina star and the reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson signs a new supermax contract with the Las Vegas Aces. The new deal makes Wilson the highest paid player in WNBA history.

On Wednesday, Las Vegas Aces president and GM Nikki Fargas announced that the team has signed four-time league MVP A'ja Wilson to a three-year deal worth five million dollars. The Aces bring back their star player who played an integral role in helping the franchise secure three WNBA championships in the last four seasons. Fargas praises the former Gamecocks' star after inking the new contract.

“A’ja is truly one of one, who has led this franchise to where it is today,” Fargas said. “Not only has she catapulted into the history books and surpassed almost every record in existence, but she does so with the utmost confidence, authenticity and grace. We look forward to continuing to see her thrive in an Aces uniform.”

Re-writing History Books

Oct 10, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots against the Phoenix Mercury during the first half of game four of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The five million dollar deal is the largest contract in WNBA history. For a player that has been a star from the moment she stepped onto the court, she continues to break records on what seems like a yearly basis.

So far in her illustrious career, Wilson has been a four time league MVP, three time WNBA champion, six All-Star appearances, Olympic gold medalists, and multi-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year. She ended 2025 as the only player in league history to be named MVP, Defensive Player of the year, WNBA Finals MVP, and lead the league in scoring in the same season.

Last season, Wilson averaged 23.4 points per game, 10.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.3 blocks, and 1.6 steals per game. She was even better come playoff time upping those numbers to 26.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.1 steals and 2.5 blocked shots per contest in 12 games played.