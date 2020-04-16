WNBA Draft Preview: Team Situations

The WNBA draft is this Friday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Gamecocks Tyasha Harris and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan are both expected to be drafted with Harris projected to go in the top 10 and Herbert Harrigan expected to go anywhere from late first round to the third round.

Here's the draft order:

First Round

1. New York Liberty

2. Dallas Wings

3. Indiana Fever

4. Atlanta Dream

5. Dallas Wings

6. Minnesota Lynx

7. Dallas Wings

8. Chicago Sky

9. New York Liberty

10. Phoenix Mercury

11. Seattle Storm

12. New York Liberty

Second round: 13-Liberty, 14-Fever, 15-Liberty, 16-Lynx, 17-Dream, 18-Mercury, 19-Storm, 20-Los Angeles Sparks, 21-Wings, 22-Sparks, 23-Connecticut Sun, 24-Mystics.

Third round: 25-Dream, 26-Liberty, 27-Dream, 28-Fever, 29-Mercury, 30-Sky, 31-Storm, 32-Sky, 33-Las Vegas Aces, 34-Sparks, 25-Sun, 36-Mystics.