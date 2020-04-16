GamecockDigest
WNBA Draft Preview: Team Situations

Chaunte'l Powell

The WNBA draft is this Friday at 7 p.m. on ESPN. 

Gamecocks Tyasha Harris and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan are both expected to be drafted with Harris projected to go in the top 10 and Herbert Harrigan expected to go anywhere from late first round to the third round. 

Here's the draft order:

First Round

1. New York Liberty

2. Dallas Wings

3. Indiana Fever

4. Atlanta Dream

5. Dallas Wings

6. Minnesota Lynx

7. Dallas Wings

8. Chicago Sky

9. New York Liberty

10. Phoenix Mercury

11. Seattle Storm

12. New York Liberty

Second round: 13-Liberty, 14-Fever, 15-Liberty, 16-Lynx, 17-Dream, 18-Mercury, 19-Storm, 20-Los Angeles Sparks, 21-Wings, 22-Sparks, 23-Connecticut Sun, 24-Mystics.

Third round: 25-Dream, 26-Liberty, 27-Dream, 28-Fever, 29-Mercury, 30-Sky, 31-Storm, 32-Sky, 33-Las Vegas Aces, 34-Sparks, 25-Sun, 36-Mystics.

WNBA Draft Preview: The Importance Of Expanding The Narrative

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley said excluding players from the narrative not only robs fans of good stories, but could also affect their earning potential.

South Carolina's Staff Able To Get Settled In Spite Of Pandemic

The Gamecock football staff has a number of new personnel who had to had to balance moving their families and navigating a pandemic.

