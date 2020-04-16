WNBA Draft Preview: Team Situations
Chaunte'l Powell
The WNBA draft is this Friday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
Gamecocks Tyasha Harris and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan are both expected to be drafted with Harris projected to go in the top 10 and Herbert Harrigan expected to go anywhere from late first round to the third round.
Here's the draft order:
First Round
1. New York Liberty
2. Dallas Wings
3. Indiana Fever
4. Atlanta Dream
5. Dallas Wings
6. Minnesota Lynx
7. Dallas Wings
8. Chicago Sky
9. New York Liberty
10. Phoenix Mercury
11. Seattle Storm
12. New York Liberty
Second round: 13-Liberty, 14-Fever, 15-Liberty, 16-Lynx, 17-Dream, 18-Mercury, 19-Storm, 20-Los Angeles Sparks, 21-Wings, 22-Sparks, 23-Connecticut Sun, 24-Mystics.
Third round: 25-Dream, 26-Liberty, 27-Dream, 28-Fever, 29-Mercury, 30-Sky, 31-Storm, 32-Sky, 33-Las Vegas Aces, 34-Sparks, 25-Sun, 36-Mystics.