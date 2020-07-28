GamecockDigest
Top Stories
Basketball
Football
Other Sports

ESPN Expands WNBA TV Schedule To Include 13 More Games

Chaunte'l Powell

After a successful opening weekend, ESPN announced the expanding its televised WNBA schedule. 

An extra 13 games will be televised, bringing the total to 37 this year. 

ESPN reported that viewrswhip was up 20 percent from the 2019 season opener, with Saturday's Los Angeles Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury game averaging 540,000 viewers. 

20200727_132426
ESPN announced the addition of 13 more games to this year's slate, bringing the 2020 total to 37. 

Here's a look at some of those matchups featuring South Carolina Gamecocks. 

Thursday July 30 @ 6 p.m. on ESPN - Washington Mystics vs. Seattle Storm. Former Gamecock standout Alaina Coates has found a new home with the defending champion Mystics. She makes her debut against a Storm team that features a healthy Breanna Stewart.

Sunday August 2 @ 6 p.m. on ESPN 2- Dallas Wings vs. Las Vegas Aces. It'll be a Gamecock heavy showdown as Tyasha Harris makes her WNBA debut for the Wings alongside former rookie of the year and USC teammate Allisha Gray. They'll face former teammate off the championship team in Wilson.

Friday August 7 @ 7 p.m. on ESPN 2 - Washington Mystics vs. New York Liberty. Coates and Co. will have to fill in the void left by reigning MVP Ellena Delle Donne, who was not medically cleared by her doctors to play this year. The Mystics will face rookie Sabrina Ionescu and the Liberty.

Saturday August 8 @ noon on ESPN 2- Dallas Wings vs. Atlanta Dream. Harris and Gray will take on former SEC opponent Chennedy Carter. Dallas features a slew of rookies including former Oregon standout Satou Sabally, while the Dream added guard Courtney Williams formerly of Connecticut.

Sunday August 9

3 p.m. on ESPN - Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty. Wilson and recently acquired forward Angel McCoughtry will face No. 1 draft pick and former Oregon standout Sabrina Ionescu. With the departure of Tina Charles, Ionescu should have the keys to the Liberty's offense.

7 p.m. on ESPN 2 - Minnesota Lynx vs. Los Angeles Sparks. Herbert Harrigan and mentor Sylvia Folwes will face some stiff competition in the Candace Parker led Sparks.

Monday August 10 @ 7 p.m. on ESPN 2- Dallas Wings vs. Phoenix Mercury. Harris and Gray will take on the new big three in Phoenix comprised of Britney Griner, Diana Tarausi and former Dallas point guard Skylar Diggins-Smith. Diggins-Smith voiced her displeasure with the Wings franchise last season and made her way out west.

Tuesday August 11 @ 7 p.m. on ESPN 2 - Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces. Former USC standout Tiffany Mitchell re-signed with Fever during the offseason and will lead a deep roster that features former Mississippi State rivals Teaira McCowan and Victoria Vivians against Wilson and the Aces.

Thursday August 13

7 p.m. on ESPN 2 - Washington Mystics vs. Los Angeles Sparks. It will be a frontcourt showdown as Coates and the Mystics take on Candace Parker's Sparks.

9 p.m. on ESPN 2- Las Vegas Aces vs. Minnesota Lynx. Another Gamecock showdown as Wilson squares off against Herbert Harrigan. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Preparing For The Season: The Quarterback Room

Will Muschamp has maintained his team will prepare as though the season will start on time. Gamecock Digest will break down some of South Carolina's offensive goals as the start of the season approaches.

Chaunte'l Powell

Former Gamecocks Shine During WNBA Opening Weekend

The WNBA kicked off this weekend with a slate of exciting games that featured notable performances from a number of former South Carolina Gamecocks.

Chaunte'l Powell

Gamecock Target Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins' Scouting Report

Chaunte'l Powell

Preparing For The Season: Defensive Overview

Will Muschamp has maintained his team will prepare as though the season will start on time. Gamecock Digest will break down some of South Carolina's defensive goals as the start of the season approaches.

Chaunte'l Powell

Preparing For The Season: Offense Overview

Will Muschamp has maintained his team will prepare as though the season will start on time. Gamecock Digest will break down some of South Carolina's offensive goals as the start of the season approaches.

Chaunte'l Powell

Gamecock Question Of The Day

Chaunte'l Powell

by

Rdlollis

Former Gamecock Signs 4-Year Deal With Raiders

Bryan Edwards was the Las Vegas Raiders 81st picked and this weekend the team announced the WR signed a four-year deal.

Chaunte'l Powell

On This Day In Gamecock History

Chaunte'l Powell

Will Bailey Is Settled And Ready To Get To Work For Gamecocks MBB

The newly hired assistant coach spoke to the media for the first time in Friday and discussed what about the team excited him

Chaunte'l Powell

Michigan State Football To Quarantine After Two Test Positive

Chaunte'l Powell