ESPN Expands WNBA TV Schedule To Include 13 More Games

After a successful opening weekend, ESPN announced the expanding its televised WNBA schedule.

ESPN reported that viewrswhip was up 20 percent from the 2019 season opener, with Saturday's Los Angeles Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury game averaging 540,000 viewers.

Here's a look at some of those matchups featuring South Carolina Gamecocks.

Thursday July 30 @ 6 p.m. on ESPN - Washington Mystics vs. Seattle Storm. Former Gamecock standout Alaina Coates has found a new home with the defending champion Mystics. She makes her debut against a Storm team that features a healthy Breanna Stewart.

Sunday August 2 @ 6 p.m. on ESPN 2- Dallas Wings vs. Las Vegas Aces. It'll be a Gamecock heavy showdown as Tyasha Harris makes her WNBA debut for the Wings alongside former rookie of the year and USC teammate Allisha Gray. They'll face former teammate off the championship team in Wilson.

Friday August 7 @ 7 p.m. on ESPN 2 - Washington Mystics vs. New York Liberty. Coates and Co. will have to fill in the void left by reigning MVP Ellena Delle Donne, who was not medically cleared by her doctors to play this year. The Mystics will face rookie Sabrina Ionescu and the Liberty.

Saturday August 8 @ noon on ESPN 2- Dallas Wings vs. Atlanta Dream. Harris and Gray will take on former SEC opponent Chennedy Carter. Dallas features a slew of rookies including former Oregon standout Satou Sabally, while the Dream added guard Courtney Williams formerly of Connecticut.

Sunday August 9

3 p.m. on ESPN - Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty. Wilson and recently acquired forward Angel McCoughtry will face No. 1 draft pick and former Oregon standout Sabrina Ionescu. With the departure of Tina Charles, Ionescu should have the keys to the Liberty's offense.

7 p.m. on ESPN 2 - Minnesota Lynx vs. Los Angeles Sparks. Herbert Harrigan and mentor Sylvia Folwes will face some stiff competition in the Candace Parker led Sparks.

Monday August 10 @ 7 p.m. on ESPN 2- Dallas Wings vs. Phoenix Mercury. Harris and Gray will take on the new big three in Phoenix comprised of Britney Griner, Diana Tarausi and former Dallas point guard Skylar Diggins-Smith. Diggins-Smith voiced her displeasure with the Wings franchise last season and made her way out west.

Tuesday August 11 @ 7 p.m. on ESPN 2 - Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces. Former USC standout Tiffany Mitchell re-signed with Fever during the offseason and will lead a deep roster that features former Mississippi State rivals Teaira McCowan and Victoria Vivians against Wilson and the Aces.

Thursday August 13

7 p.m. on ESPN 2 - Washington Mystics vs. Los Angeles Sparks. It will be a frontcourt showdown as Coates and the Mystics take on Candace Parker's Sparks.

9 p.m. on ESPN 2- Las Vegas Aces vs. Minnesota Lynx. Another Gamecock showdown as Wilson squares off against Herbert Harrigan.