South Carolina Gamecocks Former Walk-On Kicker Plans to Enter the Transfer Portal

The college football transfer portal window will officially open at the beginning of January, however several players across the nation are already making their plans to enter the portal known. South Carolina's roster is no stranger to this as true freshman kicker Peyton Argent announces his decision to enter the portal.

Coming over from Hoover High School in Hoover, Alabama in the 2023 class as a walk-on, Peyton Argent was the lone kicker in the Gamecocks top-20 class. Argent came in the same class with five-star wide receiver Nyck Harbor, three-star quarterback LaNorris Sellers, four-star athlete Vicari Swain, four-star corner Jalon Kilgore, and three-star athlete Judge Collier.

Argent redshirted during his true freshman season in 2023 and served in a backup role in each of the last two seasons. He did not see game action in his time in Columbia. Argent was thankful for his time in Columbia, and announces he will have two years of eligibility left.

After three great years at the University of South Carolina, I will be entering the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility as a combo specialist.



Thankful for my teammates, coaches, and everyone who’s supported me along the way.



Go Cocks!@trlong02 — Peyton Argent (@ArgentPeyton) December 9, 2025

Portal Update

This is the fifth player to enter the portal since South Carolina 's football season ended on Nov 29. Argent joins tight end Michael Smith, offensive lineman Nick Sharpe, defensive lineman Zavion Hardy, and linebacker Jaron Willis. It is unclear if the Gamecocks will look for a kicker in the portal, but remains unlikely given their other portal needs.

The transfer portal window is set to open on Jan. 2 and will remain open until Jan. 16. South Carolina needs help at the tight end, running back, offensive line, and defensive line spots. Those remain the biggest needs in the portal, but there are other units that could be looked at depending on who departs. Quarterback will turn into a need should LaNorris Sellers move on this month. Linebacker and the secondary are other prime areas that could need some upgrades with decisions set to be made soon.

