No. 1 South Carolina blows past Vanderbilt

In the home stretch of the regular season, the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks were able to lock in and take care of Vanderbilt 95-44 to improve to 25-1 on the season and 12-0 in the SEC.

South Carolina jumped out to a 9-2 lead, but the Commodores (13-12, 3-8) answered with an 8-3 run to cut the lead to just three.

The Gamecocks kept the tempo up and closed the first quarter out on a 17-0 run and led 30-10 heading into the second.

USC head coach Dawn Staley got to play with a number of different lineups in this contest and saw significant minutes from Laeticia Amihere and Victaria Saxton.

Amihere recently returned from playing with the Canadian national team and is looking to back into the swing of things with the Gamecocks. She finished with nine points, seven rebounds and two blocks in 14 minutes. Saxton brought energy and hustle in the second half and finished with eight points and five rebounds.

Lele Grissett came off the bench was aggressive. She finished with a game-high 14 points. South Carolina’s bench scored 48 points while Vanderbilt as a team scored just 44.

Sophomore Destanni Henderson spent a fair amount of time running the point on her own and finished with 12 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists.

Aliyah Boston recorded another double-double, finishing with 12 points and 14rebounds. Tyasha Harris also finished with 12 points, while Zia Cooke chipped in 10.