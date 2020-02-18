GamecockDigest
No. 1 South Carolina blows past Vanderbilt

Chaunte'l Powell

In the home stretch of the regular season, the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks were able to lock in and take care of Vanderbilt 95-44 to improve to 25-1 on the season and 12-0 in the SEC.

South Carolina jumped out to a 9-2 lead, but the Commodores (13-12, 3-8) answered with an 8-3 run to cut the lead to just three.

The Gamecocks kept the tempo up and closed the first quarter out on a 17-0 run and led 30-10 heading into the second.

USC head coach Dawn Staley got to play with a number of different lineups in this contest and saw significant minutes from Laeticia Amihere and Victaria Saxton.

Amihere recently returned from playing with the Canadian national team and is looking to back into the swing of things with the Gamecocks. She finished with nine points, seven rebounds and two blocks in 14 minutes. Saxton brought energy and hustle in the second half and finished with eight points and five rebounds.

Lele Grissett came off the bench was aggressive. She finished with a game-high 14 points. South Carolina’s bench scored 48 points while Vanderbilt as a team scored just 44.

Sophomore Destanni Henderson spent a fair amount of time running the point on her own and finished with 12 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists.

Aliyah Boston recorded another double-double, finishing with 12 points and 14rebounds. Tyasha Harris also finished with 12 points, while Zia Cooke chipped in 10.

Scary scene at the Daytona 500.

Chaunte'l Powell

Jonathas Captures First USATF National Championship

Jonathas not only captured the national championship, but also set a new world leading time in the semifinals at 51.32.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Drop Time Forces Game To End Uncompleted Against JMU

The uncompleted contest will not count towards team records or player statistics.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Frank Martin addresses NCAA allegations

Martin maintains the issue lies solely with former assistant coach Lamont Evans.

Chaunte'l Powell

Gamecocks Drop Game To Top Ranked Washington

The Gamecocks fall to 1-2 in the 2020 St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational.

University of South Carolina Athletics

South Carolina outlasts Tennessee

The Gamecocks hit key freethrows down the stretch to get the 63-61 win.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Carolina Run Rules Kansas To Highlight Split

The Gamecocks are currently 1-2 2020 St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational.

University of South Carolina Athletics

South Carolina pulls away early, beats Georgia 75-59

AJ Lawson scored 20 as the Gamecocks cruised to their 15th win of the season.

University of South Carolina Athletics

A look at South Carolina's most recent coaching hires

South Carolina announced Tracy Rocker and Drew Hughes are officially on board while Tommie Robinson is rumored to be joining soon.

Chaunte'l Powell

Boston Named to Lisa Leslie Award Top 10

The freshman has been tapped as one of the top collegiate centers in the nation.

University of South Carolina Athletics