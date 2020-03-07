GamecockDigest
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

Boston, Harris On Wooden Award Final Ballot

University of South Carolina Athletics

 South Carolina women's basketball senior Tyasha Harris and freshman Aliyah Boston earned spots on the John R. Wooden Award Final Ballot, the Lost Angeles Athletic Club announced today. The pair makes South Carolina one of two schools with multiple entries on the list, and Boston is the lone freshman to make the cut.

Harris continues to shine for her leadership of the young, high-powered, balanced attack of the Gamecocks, who rank among the nation's top 15 in scoring and field goal percentage and the top 20 in both defensive categories. The program's all-time career assists leader with 685, she leads the SEC and ranks among top 15 in the nation with a 5.5 average this season. Adding a career-high scoring average of 12.1 points to the 12.5 points scored on her assists, Harris has her hands on 30.1 percent of the Gamecocks' offense, and that number rises to 34.9 percent against ranked opponents thanks to her 6.1 assist per game against the best teams in the nation. The senior has been especially efficient late in the season, scoring in double figures seven of the last eight games, during which she shot 50.6 percent from the field.

The SEC Freshman and Defensive Player of the Year, Boston has been a dominant force in the paint from the minute she stepped onto the court with the first triple-double in a college debut game in NCAA Div. I women's basketball history. Playing just 23.8 minutes per game, she nearly averages a double-double with a team-high 9.2 rebounds and 12.7 points per game. The 6-foot-5 forward averaged a double-double in SEC games (13.1 ppg/10.3 rpg) and in 12 games against ranked opponents (13.8 ppg/10.8 rpg). Seven of her 12 double-doubles this season came against ranked opponents, including two of the three top-five teams the Gamecocks defeated. Boston is among the nation's top 10 in field goal percentage (.610) and top 20 in blocks per game (2.7). Her 83 blocked shots are a new South Carolina freshman record and rank are tied for fourth on the program's single-season list.

Voting will take place March 17-24, and voters take into consideration a player's entire season of play, as well as the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament. The Wooden Award All American Team, consisting of the nation's top five players and the finalists for the Wooden Award, which is widely considered the most prestigious honor in college basketball, will be announced following the NCAA Elite Eight round and will be the focus of a 30-minute show on April 3 on ESPNU at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The winner of the 2020 John R. Wooden Award will be presented by Wendy's during the ESPN College Basketball Awards on Friday, April 10, 2020.

No. 1/1 South Carolina is back in action tonight in the semifinals for the SEC Tournament, tipping off against No. 25/- Arkansas at 5 p.m. ET in a game to be televised on ESPNU.

2020 Wooden Award Final Ballot

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M

Kaila Charles, Maryland

Lauren Cox, Baylor

Elissa Cunane, NC State

Dana Evans, Louisville

Tyasha Harris, South Carolina

Ruthy Hebard, Oregon

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon

Aari McDonald, Arizona

Michaela Onyenwere, UCLA

Mikayla Pivec, Oregon State

Satou Sabally, Oregon

Megan Walker, UConn

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Arkansas Mounts Massive Comeback; Will Face Gamecocks in SEC Semis

Arkansas erased a double digits deficit to defeat Texas A&M and will face South Carolina in semifinals of SEC Tournament.

Chaunte'l Powell

Baseball Defeats Cornell on a Blustery Day at Founders Park

The Gamecock bullpen did not give up a hit in the 10-2 win.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Gamecock energizes South Carolina in win over Georgia

The Gamecocks has some rust early on after a few days off, but the bench gave them the jumpstart they needed in the 89-56.

Chaunte'l Powell

Laeticia Amihere Shares Her Experience Playing with Canadian National Team

In February South Carolina's Laeticia Amihere stepped away to represent Canada and helped the national team qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Chaunte'l Powell

by

SEC_it_2believe_it

Gamecocks To Face Georgia in SEC Tournament

After a double bye, South Carolina will take on Georgia in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament.

Chaunte'l Powell

Mike Bobo Talks Early Progress As Well As Offensive Identity

South Carolina offensive coordinator Mike Bobo spoke on Thursday about his team's progress do far as well as what he would like their offensive identity to be.

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina vs. Everybody

The Gamecocks find themselves in the midst of a battle for an SEC Championship as well as one for respect from the rest of the nation.

Chaunte'l Powell

by

SEC_it_2believe_it

Mikayla Robinson Named to USA Volleyball Collegiate National Team

The 28-woman gold roster will train in California this July.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Will Muschamp talks adjusting to the new normal after NCAA rule changes

Will Muschamp gave his perspective on how coaches have to approach the game in the midst of NCAA rule changes.

Chaunte'l Powell

Kotsar Leads South Carolina Over Mississippi State 83-71

Kotsar finished with 20 on his Senior Night to lead the way for the Gamecocks.

University of South Carolina Athletics

by

SEC_it_2believe_it