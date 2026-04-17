Dawn Staley and South Carolina Land Commitment of Texas Transfer Guard Jordan Lee

South Carolina and Texas continue battling on and off the court with the most recent case being the Gamecocks taking guard Jordan Lee out of the transfer portal. Lee comes in to help replace a pair of guards who are off to the WNBA.

Lee spent two seasons with the Longhorns before hitting the transfer portal. South Carolina and head coach Dawn Staley got and up close look at the talented guard on six separate games from 2024-2026. Lee averaged 7.5 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game in those six contests. Her best performance against South Carolina came in the SEC Tournament Final where she posted 19 points, 3 assists, and 2 rebounds in nearly 40 minutes.

The 6-foot guard out of Saint Mary's in Stockton, California was ranked a top ten overall recruit (no. 9) in the 2024 class by ESPN. Her pre-college accolades include being a McDonald's All-American, winning a gold medal as a member of the USA Basketball U18 team, and a multi-sport athlete.

Building a Championship Squad

BREAKING: Texas transfer Jordan Lee has committed to South Carolina, sources told @On3.



The 6-0 sophomore averaged 13.2 ppg, 2.5 apg and 1.5 spg this season.



TRACKER: https://t.co/wYv1Ze6704 pic.twitter.com/IDc6LwGvkU — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) April 17, 2026

Each of the last two years can be considered a major success for most programs around the country. Multiple regular season conference titles, a conference tournament title, and back to back national title appearances. However for a team that has Dawn Staley at the helm, it's a squad that focuses on winning championships.

Losing the SEC Defensive Player of the Year in Raven Johnson and a key contributor in Ta'Niya Latson certainly hurts the top end of your roster. But with the way the Gamecocks recruit at the high school level and out of the portal, not to mention having one of the best coaches in the game, South Carolina should be poised for another title run next season.

Lee is just one piece of a championship puzzle for next season. How the Gamecocks reload will be seen as the portal season continues.