Everything South Carolina HC Shane Beamer Said During Tuesday's Press Conference

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer meets with media members on Tuesday afternoon as his team finishes out spring practice. With eyes set on the summer, Beamer talks about his team and the schedule going forward.

Spring practices were wrapped up last week with the Block Party in Columbia. Beamer talks about his team coming out of those practices.

"Like where we are. Fell like we've made a lot of progress from the start of spring practice in March to now. I like this team, the work ethic, the maturity, the intentionality about everything that they're doing.

With new coaches and a new glameplan being installed this offseason, the Gamecocks head ball coach is aware of the challenge ahead.

"We've got a lot of work to do," Beamer said. "Summer's going to be huge for all of these guys. We've got to get healthy. We're on the right track."

Recruiting update

"Another great weekend from a recruiting standpoint with the number of prospects that we had on campus," Beamer said. "Didn't have a spring game obviously, but we did have a ton of prospects and their families. It's the most number of offered guys that came through spring practice that we ever had in my time as a head coach."

With that said, the month of may is an opportunity for coaches on staff to head out and meet with prospects all over the country. This leads right into the summer, which has been kind from a recruiting standpoint for the Gamecocks in recent years.

"Big recruiting period coming up for us. Our coaches are getting ready to go out on the road starting tomorrow. The May evaluation period technically starts in April," Beamer said. "That will lead right into summer officially visits. Summer have always been a big time around here from a recruiting standpoint."

Newcomers Showing Out at Wide Receiver

"Nitro (Tuggle) won an award for a reason. DJ Black won an award for a reason. We're really pleased with those guys coming out of the spring. Nyck Harbor continued to impress coming out of spring," Beamer said.

Position Battles - Kicker

"We've got a battle going on right now for the field goal kicker competition. We try to create a lot of situations within a two minute drive that maybe ends in a pressure kick," Beamer said.

Dylan Stewart Injury Update

Oct 18, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Dylan Stewart (6) attempt to knock down a pass by Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

"Continue to get well with his injury. It's one of those that just needs rest right now. That's the plan for him right now," Beamer said.

True Freshman Already Impressing

"We knew Noah (Clark) was a great young man. He's a big guy that can move. He's got the athleticism to command double teams and rush the passer. For him to come in and do that as a true freshman, is impressive," Beamer said.