Alabama vs South Carolina Betting Odds: Crimson Tide Massive Favorite

A look at the betting odds for South Carolina vs Alabama.

Jonathan Williams

Sep 21, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team against the Akron Zips in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team against the Akron Zips in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
The South Carolina Gamecocks took a tough loss this past weekend against the Ole Miss Rebels by a final score of 27-3. There isn't much time to dwell on the loss as Alabama is the next game up for the Gamecocks. The Crimson Tide are coming off of a brutal loss to Vanderbilt on the road this past weekend, so both teams are looking to get back into the win column.

The two teams have only played one another twice since 2010 and the game in 2010 was when the Gamecocks pulled off the upset against Alabama by a final score of 35-21. South Carolina will be looking to do the same thing on Saturday, but according to the betting odds, the Gamecocks aren't given much of a chance to do so.

Alabama vs South Carolina Betting Odds:

According to Draft Kings, South Carolina is a 21.5-point underdog heading into Saturday. The over/under is also set at 51 points. Vanderbilt proved that the upset is very much so possible to accomplish, but the Gamecocks are going to need to step up on offense after only scoring three points this past weekend.

Jonathan Williams
