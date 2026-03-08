South Carolina Advances to SEC Tournament Championship Following 83-77 Win Over LSU
For the seventh SEC tournament in a row the Gamecocks are headed to the championship game following Saturday's win over LSU. History is in the balance as South Carolina can win their fourth tournament championship in a row, something no other team in league history has done.
How We Got Here
The nation's third ranked team has been a legitimate conference and national title contender since the season tipped off. Coming into the tournament, South Carolina was once again the favorite to win their fourth straight championship. South Carolina defeated Kentucky in the quarterfinals to set up another showdown with LSU. The Tigers were unable to overcome the Gamecocks for the 19th consecutive time.
As normal, when these two teams get together, this game had a lot of eyes and was hotly contested. LSU led the way at the break 40-36, but a strong third quarter from South Carolina was the separator in this matchup. Ta’Niya Latson added 19 points for the Gamecocks, while the SEC Defensive Player of the Year, Raven Johnson led the way with 22 points. Former Gamecock MiLaysia Fulwiley had 24 points on 10-of-21 shooting.
Next up for South Carolina is a trip to the SEC Tournament championship against the winner of the Texas and Ole Miss game on Saturday evening. The Gamecocks have a chance to make amends for one of their two losses on the year. The Gamecocks and Longhorns are 1-1 against each other during the regular season and could meet for the rubber match on Sunday. This is a mirror of what happened in 2025, with South Carolina being the victors in that one. The Gamecocks dominated Ole Miss in their lone matchup this season.
