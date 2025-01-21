Areas of Improvement Entering 2025 Season for South Carolina Football
We take a look at the most important areas of improvement for the South Carolina Gamecocks entering the 2025 Season.
The South Carolina Gamecocks had a roller coaster of a football season. Despite starting the season 3-3, the Gamecocks found their stride and went on a six-game win streak, finishing with a 9-3 record. When the season ended, the Gamecocks were among the scariest teams in the country and garnered quite a bit of discussion about whether or not they should be one of the 12 teams in the College Football Playoff. However, the conversation of being playoff-worthy went south after an ugly bowl loss to Illinois.
It’s evident that head coach Shane Beamer is building quite a beast in Columbia. In retrospect, the team was a controversially reversed pick-six against LSU and an offensive lineman catching an ill-advised ball against Alabama from being in the SEC championship, and potentially a playoff spot. Led by preseason Heisman watch quarterback Lanoris Sellers, the Gamecocks have aspirations of competing for a national championship. In order to reach the mountain top, there are areas the Gamecocks MUST improve on in order to hoist the game’s most important trophy.
Offensive Line
Perhaps the most glaring area for improvement is winning on the offensive line. When he got going, Sellers was one of the most dynamic players in America. His importance was most notably felt after leaving the LSU game early. Their offense was essentially non-existent after the Auburn transfer, Robbie Ashford took over. Despite his superstar potential, he was limited by his offensive line, as they were top 10 in the country in sacks allowed. This team goes as he goes; which is not far if he spends that much time on the ground. SC was also top 10 in tackles for losses allowed. With Utah transfer running back Rahsul Faison likely taking the snaps in place of Rocket Sanders (NFL Draft), the Gamecock offensive line must assert its dominance and allow their offense to maximize its potential.
Turnovers
Another area that needs attention is protecting the football. The Gamecocks were second in the country in fumbles. These offensive blunders ruined several momentum surges, most notably the botched handoff in the 4th quarter against Alabama that led to the Tide scoring the go-ahead touchdown on the ensuing drive. They turned the ball over four times in the tightly fought contest. SC had a +3 turnover margin, which left much to be desired. Despite a ferocious defense that specialized in wreaking havoc, the negligence in taking care of the ball limited SC’s potential.
Penalties
Turnovers are not the only area where the Gamecocks allowed their mental errors to dictate the outcome of games. Ranking 100 in total penalties (against), the team clearly had discipline issues that made it difficult to get out of their own way. The team had a season-high 13 penalties against LSU, which resulted in a 36-33 loss. Being in the bottom ten of total yards, the Gamecocks left themselves no margin for error. If they want to compete for a championship, they must cut down on the self-induced blunders.
On paper, the Gamecocks have enormous potential. Future first-round defensive Dylan Stewart is another light that gives the future of SC football hope. If they continue to develop and address the issues listed above, the South Carolina Gamecocks will be a dominant force that the college football world will be a force to be reckoned with.
