Gamecocks Baseball Welcomes Queens to Founders Park on Wednesday Night
South Carolina is back on the diamond on Wednesday for a midweek matchup against the Queens Royals. Here's everything you need to know about tonight's game as well as how to tune into all the action.
Connor Chicoli gets the start for the Gamecocks on the mound today. In his two appearances this season, Chicoli has been a bright spot. He is 1-0 on the season with a 1.50 ERA, only one run given up, and striking out seven batters.
The Royals counter with Adrian Quezada. Quezada gave up five hits, three walks, and six runs in his lone appearance of the 2026 season. He also added five strikeouts in the game against Radford.
Carolina has a 3-0 all-time series record against Queens, winning each of the last three seasons. Queens and Carolina last met in 2025 on a cold February afternoon that saw the Gamecocks come away with a 7-2 victory.
How To Watch South Carolina vs Queens
- Location: Founders Park - Columbia, South Carolina
- Time: 6:30 pm (ET)
- Radio Broadcast: Gamecocks Sports Network - Cade Crenshaw and Stuart Lake on the call
- Television Broadcast: SEC Network Plus - Dave Weinstein and Grayson Greiner on the call
Craddock Named Co-SEC Player of the Week
Appearing in four games, Craddock is 8/15 at the plate (.533 average) with nine runs scored, six RBIs, and two home runs. Making his first ever college appearance against Gardner-Webb, Craddock was 3 for 3 at the plate with four runs scored and a triple. The freshman out of TL Hanna High School has three multi-hit games in his first four appearances. Craddock's on the field play earned him Co-SEC Player of the Week honors on Monday.
Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism.