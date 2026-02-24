Shane Beamer Gives Positive Update On the Status of Offensive Tackle Jacarrius Peak

South Carolina had unfortunate injury news come last week as Jacarrius Peak went down with a "lower-body injury" and was expected to "sidelined for some time." Head coach Shane Beamer gave a positive updated on Peak's injury on Tuesday.

Peak was the highest rated transfer the Gamecocks brought in during the last cycle. He was expected to take over tone of the two starting tackle roles for next season. An unfortunate injury has set that back, but Beamer expects him to be back for the season.

"Peak will miss spring practice. He will not be fully cleared in the summertime, but they fully anticipate him being ready to go when September rolls around," Beamer said.

This is a further update of what Beamer told the Post and Courier on Sunday.

"Jacarrius Peak suffered a lower-body injury earlier this week and will miss spring practice," Beamer tells The Post and Courier. "We expect that he will be available this season."

"Can't Put The Guys in Bubble Wrap"

Beamer: Peak's injury stinks and is unfortunate. But he's in good spirits. Can't put the guys in bubble wrap and bring them out for Sept. 5 to be ready for the season.



He does note that it's not a season-ending injury. https://t.co/uq2xQ3DXL6 — Jack Veltri (@Jacktveltri) February 24, 2026

Injuries are an unfortuante part of the game. Certainly this wasn't an expected result, but it isn't something you can totally prevent. Good news is Peak will be available in the early parts of 2026. With true freshman Zyon Guiles, redshirt senior Armando Nieves, redshirt senior Dayne Arnett, redshirt senior Seth Smith, and redshirt junior Ebubedike Nnabugwu in house, the team can build depth in that room and possibly see another starter level player come out of the room. Spring practices are right around the corner.

