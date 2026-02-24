Shane Beamer Gives Positive Update On the Status of Offensive Tackle Jacarrius Peak
South Carolina had unfortunate injury news come last week as Jacarrius Peak went down with a "lower-body injury" and was expected to "sidelined for some time." Head coach Shane Beamer gave a positive updated on Peak's injury on Tuesday.
Peak was the highest rated transfer the Gamecocks brought in during the last cycle. He was expected to take over tone of the two starting tackle roles for next season. An unfortunate injury has set that back, but Beamer expects him to be back for the season.
"Peak will miss spring practice. He will not be fully cleared in the summertime, but they fully anticipate him being ready to go when September rolls around," Beamer said.
This is a further update of what Beamer told the Post and Courier on Sunday.
"Jacarrius Peak suffered a lower-body injury earlier this week and will miss spring practice," Beamer tells The Post and Courier. "We expect that he will be available this season."
"Can't Put The Guys in Bubble Wrap"
Injuries are an unfortuante part of the game. Certainly this wasn't an expected result, but it isn't something you can totally prevent. Good news is Peak will be available in the early parts of 2026. With true freshman Zyon Guiles, redshirt senior Armando Nieves, redshirt senior Dayne Arnett, redshirt senior Seth Smith, and redshirt junior Ebubedike Nnabugwu in house, the team can build depth in that room and possibly see another starter level player come out of the room. Spring practices are right around the corner.
Looking for more:
- South Carolina Women's Basketball HC Dawn Staley Reaches Historic Career Milestone
- Former Gamecocks QB Luke Doty Joins South Carolina's Coaching Staff
- South Carolina's Shane Beamer Talks 2026 Recruiting Class, Coaching Additions, and More
- South Carolina Football: Recapping the Gamecocks Roster and Staff Additions
- South Carolina Defensive Lineman Arrested During a Traffic Stop; Here's What Happened
- South Carolina Looking to Enforce a Buyout On a Transfer Player Per Report
- Biggest Questions for South Carolina Football Entering the 2026 Offseason
- South Carolina Picks Up Missouri State OL Ebubedike Nnabugwu in the Transfer Portal
- UCF Wideout DJ Black Returns to South Carolina for Final Year of Eligibility
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.Follow AlexJoyceSI