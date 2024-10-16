Brooks Austin: National Analyst and Sports Illustrated Reporter Praises South Carolina's Defense Against Alabama
In the world of college football analysis, few names carry the respect and recognition that Brooks Austin commands. As a national analyst and Sports Illustrated reporter, Austin has earned acclaim from top figures in the sport, including Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, for his deep knowledge of the game and his unmatched ability to break down film. His insights are often sought after, and his latest praise goes to the South Carolina Gamecocks for their bold defensive performance against Alabama.
Austin didn’t hold back in his assessment of the Gamecocks' defensive approach, calling it one of the most fearless strategies he’s seen in recent memory:
“I’ll tell you this—I don’t think there’s another college football team or program that’s going to attack Alabama’s offense the way South Carolina did. For what, 19 starts now with Jalen Milroe at quarterback, the number one thing you hear from defensive coordinators is, ‘We can’t get too far upfield. We can’t aggressively get after this guy. We’ve got to push the pocket.’ Basically, what they’re saying is, ‘We’re terrified of this guy. We’re terrified he’s going to slip up the pocket and take off for 45 yards.’ South Carolina took all that—18 games of ‘We’re scared to rush this dude’—and threw it out the window."
Instead of playing conservatively, Austin emphasized that the Gamecocks embraced an aggressive, high-risk, high-reward strategy that pushed the limits of Alabama's offense, particularly targeting Jalen Milroe. The Gamecocks, led by standout edge rushers like Kyle Kennard and Dylan Stewart, along with defensive line anchor Tonka Hemingway, decided to go all-in.
Austin continued:
“South Carolina said, ‘Hey, we’ve got Kyle Kennard. We’ve got Dylan Stewart. We’re going to hunt this individual for four quarters, and we’re going to sprint to the mesh point every single time. We are going to get in wide-nine splits. We’re going to stand up and rush the hell out of this guy for four quarters, and we’re going to see if we either live or die by the sword.’ And that’s kind of exactly what happened in that football game. The moment time was created, you started to see some of those explosive plays in the passing game show up for Alabama—that’s what they rely upon in this offense. But that South Carolina defensive line is tremendous, particularly the edge rushers, and Tonka Hemingway on the inside does his due diligence in terms of stopping the run."
Austin's detailed breakdown not only highlights the relentless effort of the Gamecocks’ edge defenders but also showcases the importance of their collective approach to contain Alabama's high-powered offense. Kennard and Stewart were vital to keeping Milroe uncomfortable in the pocket, while Hemingway’s contributions on the interior ensured Alabama couldn’t dominate in the running game.
South Carolina’s defensive game plan wasn’t just about slowing down Milroe’s passing; it was a full commitment to pressuring him, daring Alabama’s offense to adjust. And while the Gamecocks may have "lived or died by the sword" in that game, their effort earned them Austin’s praise and solidified their reputation for taking bold risks on defense.
In the fast-paced world of college football, where many programs shy away from taking such aggressive measures, Brooks Austin’s analysis of South Carolina’s approach against Alabama reminds us that sometimes, boldness is the only path to greatness.
