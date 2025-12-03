South Carolina Gamecocks Offensive Lineman Plans to Enter the Transfer Portal

The college football transfer portal window will officially open at the beginning of January, however several players across the nation are already making their plans to enter the portal known. South Carolina's roster is no stranger to this as offensive lineman Nick Sharpe announces his decision to enter the portal, per On3.

Sharpe is a fifth-year player who came over to the Gamecocks from Wake Forest. He came into a room looking to replace three veteran offensive line starters along the interior. Sharpe saw action in nine games in 2025 for South Carolina. He will now enter the portal with one more season of eligibility , looking to finish his career elsewhere.

This is the first player to enter the portal since South Carolina 's football season ended on Nov 29. Early National Signing Day is live and Shane Beamer has already begun retooling the offensive line room for next season.

Replacing Sharpe

Darius Gray during a South Carolina visit. | @dariusgrayy_ X account

First off the board was five-star guard Darius Gray who signed with the Gamecocks on Wednesday morning. A multi-sport athlete, Gray has the athleticism, balance, and quickness to compete immediately with defensive linemen at the college level. As the top player at his position, South Carolina had to hold off a number of heavy hitters from around the country to secure his services. He could start on day one for the Gamecocks.

After Gray stands three-star guard Anthony Baxter, who also signed with South Carolina on Wednesday. The 6-foot-3 and 335 pound offensive lineman out of Rock Hill, South Carolina, committed to the Gamecocks back in May 2024. He, along with Gray, could come in and compete for playing time early with South Carolina. They will have a full offseason to prove themselves before next fall.

Early National Signing Day is here and we have you covered on who signs, flips, and any portal news that may come throughout the day. Stay tuned on South Carolina Gamecocks on SI for the latest news and coverage of your Gamecocks.

