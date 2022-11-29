CFP Rankings Prediction; Where Does South Carolina Stand?  The Complete Case

The South Carolina Gamecocks are ranked for the first time in several weeks. Well, in the AP Poll.

The CFP poll has yet to rank South Carolina this season, as the team was faltering when the midseason ranks came out. Losses to Missouri and Florida kept them far away from consideration.

However, they have managed a near-impossible climb, defeating consecutive top-10 opponents to revitalize the program. Head coach Shane Beamer is once again an incredibly hot name, and the team is playing its best football.

They close the season riding the wave and should see themselves ranked in the CFP. South Carolina is peaking at the right time and has one of the most complete teams in college football.

Few programs emphasize playing all three phases well as the Gamecocks do. Their offense has found an explosive groove these past few weeks, solving the one problem they had.

Several high-profile bowl committees are after them, as they are one of the best stories around. Other teams are beginning to falter, making room for the garnet and black.

Closing the season on a high note has been a good feather in their cap, something they can use and build on moving forward.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.