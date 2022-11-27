South Carolina Ends Season Ranked For The First Time Since 2013

It's been a rollercoaster ride for South Carolina in terms of how pollsters have viewed the team, as they went from being ranked heading into the Missouri matchup to not even receiving a vote in either of the major polls two weeks later.

When it comes to figuring out ways to regain the trust of these voters, there's no better way to accomplish it than defeating two top 10 teams, as the Gamecocks did with victories against both Tennessee and Clemson to end the regular season.

Due to how Shane Beamer and his team performed against some of the best competition on their schedule, the AP Poll and USA Today Coaches Poll came out on Sunday afternoon, with South Carolina ranked as the 20th-best team in the country.

It marks the first time since the 2013 season that the South Carolina Gamecocks finish the regular season ranked in either of the major polls.

The growth and progression of this football program under head coach Shane Beamer's leadership are palpable. Fans and analysts are more likely to remember a team's season performance when it's backed by an achievement like finishing the season ranked.

There are still more goals he wants to accomplish, but there's no question that Shane Beamer will enjoy this achievement, as he does with everything the team's attained during his tenure.

