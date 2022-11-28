NFL Week Twelve: Gamecocks In The League

The Gamecocks couldn't lose this weekend, finding ways to dominate the collegiate and professional fields.

Most members of the garnet and black came away from action smiling. The collegiate Gamecocks ended the drought, beating Clemson in Death Valley and silencing their critics en route to a wildly successful season.

Professionally, most alums made plays for their teams in big wins. The NFL's playoff push continues, and players must separate themselves to ensure their teams are positioned well for postseason football.

Deebo Samuel, 49ers WR - Samuel had nine touches for 43 yards in a gritty win over the New Orleans Saints, 13-0.

Jaycee Horn, Panthers CB - Horn made six tackles to help the Panthers break their losing streak, defeating the Denver Broncos, 23-10.

Jadeveon Clowney, Browns EDGE - Clowney had four tackles and 0.5 sack in an overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 23-17.

Melvin Ingram, Dolphins EDGE - Ingram logged two tackles in a comfortable win over the Chicago Bears, 30-15.

Hayden Hurst, Bengals TE - Hurst caught six passes for 57 yards in a close win over the Tennessee Titans, 20-16. He has quietly become very productive for Cincinnati, developing a rapport with quarterback Joe Burrow.

Kingsley Enagbare, Packers EDGE - The rookie gave his all on Sunday Night Football, compiling a dominant performance. Enagbare had seven tackles and a pass deflection in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, 40-33.

Keisean Nixon, Packers CB - Nixon had three tackles in the loss to the Eagles.

Ryan Succop, Buccaneers K - Succop continues an excellent pace with Tampa Bay. He was perfect on all kicks, nailing both extra points and making his lone attempt on the day from 42 yards.

