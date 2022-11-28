Skip to main content

NFL Week Twelve: Gamecocks In The League

Another exciting week for South Carolina on the college field parlayed itself into results at the professional level.

The Gamecocks couldn't lose this weekend, finding ways to dominate the collegiate and professional fields.

Most members of the garnet and black came away from action smiling. The collegiate Gamecocks ended the drought, beating Clemson in Death Valley and silencing their critics en route to a wildly successful season.

Professionally, most alums made plays for their teams in big wins. The NFL's playoff push continues, and players must separate themselves to ensure their teams are positioned well for postseason football.

Deebo Samuel, 49ers WR - Samuel had nine touches for 43 yards in a gritty win over the New Orleans Saints, 13-0.

Jaycee Horn, Panthers CB - Horn made six tackles to help the Panthers break their losing streak, defeating the Denver Broncos, 23-10.

Jadeveon Clowney, Browns EDGE - Clowney had four tackles and 0.5 sack in an overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 23-17.

Melvin Ingram, Dolphins EDGE - Ingram logged two tackles in a comfortable win over the Chicago Bears, 30-15.

Hayden Hurst, Bengals TE - Hurst caught six passes for 57 yards in a close win over the Tennessee Titans, 20-16. He has quietly become very productive for Cincinnati, developing a rapport with quarterback Joe Burrow.

Kingsley Enagbare, Packers EDGE - The rookie gave his all on Sunday Night Football, compiling a dominant performance. Enagbare had seven tackles and a pass deflection in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, 40-33.

Keisean Nixon, Packers CB - Nixon had three tackles in the loss to the Eagles.

Ryan Succop, Buccaneers K - Succop continues an excellent pace with Tampa Bay. He was perfect on all kicks, nailing both extra points and making his lone attempt on the day from 42 yards.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.

USATSI_19515449
Football

NFL Week Twelve: Gamecocks In The League

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19468379
Football

Who Returns? A Guide To South Carolina's Eligibility Situation

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_17430326
Football

Report: Shane Beamer Amidst Contract Negotiations With School

By Andrew Lyon
Screen Shot 2022-11-27 at 4.08.24 PM
Football

Report: Marcus Satterfield A Candidate For Nebraska OC Job

By Christian Dart
Spencer Rattler
Football

Spencer Rattler Continues Altering His Legacy

By Tripp Smith
USATSI_19470937
Football

South Carolina Ends Season Ranked For The First Time Since 2013

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19323748
Football

Antwane Wells' Sustained Dominant Peak Continues

By Christian Dart
Zahbari Sandy
Recruiting

Commits Respond To Win

By Evan Crowell
Screen Shot 2022-11-26 at 10.08.49 PM
Football

WATCH: South Carolina Celebrates Win With Fans

By Evan Crowell