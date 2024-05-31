Confirmed: One of South Carolina's Traditions to Feature in New EA Sports College Football Game
July 9th, 2013 marked the final release of an NCAA video game by EA Sports, "NCAA 14," a title that concluded a 10.9-year hiatus, equivalent to 10 months and 4 weeks precisely. Like many enthusiasts in the sports community, I grew up immersed in these games, spending late nights crafting the perfect dynasty or navigating the glory mode while Erin Andrews provided the narration.
The absence of the game over the past decade has generated significant anticipation for the upcoming title, "EA Sports College Football 25." This anticipation is well-founded, given the substantial changes that have occurred in college football during this hiatus. Notably, the Gamecocks secured the No. 4 spot nationally the year the last game was released, just before the transition from the BCS system to the College Football Playoffs in 2014. In the previous installment, the Gamecocks boasted a robust 90 overall ranking, with a 90 offense, an 88 defense, and featured future No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Jadeveon Clowney, rated at 99.
The forthcoming game promises a fresh experience, with updated player names, coaches, and stadiums, including the iconic Williams-Brice Stadium. Unlike its predecessor, which featured the outdated scoreboard, the new game will showcase the $6.5 million scoreboard installed by the Gamecocks, ranked among the largest in college football. Amidst the anticipation lies the cherished traditions, such as the inclusion of the renowned "Sandstorm," confirmed by The Athletic. This adds to the immersive experience, capturing the essence of real college football games.
While certain traditions like "2001" and the "Cocky Entrance" remain unconfirmed, speculation persists based on trailers and available information. Notably, discussions surrounding the new light show, a recent addition to Gamecock culture, have surfaced on platforms like Gamecock X (formerly Twitter). Its integration into the game remains uncertain, raising questions about potential future updates to capture evolving traditions.
Despite delays pushing the game's release by nearly two years, EA Sports aims to deliver a product distinct from Madden, with aspirations to incorporate real FCS schools, coaches, and other features in future installments. As we eagerly await the July 19, 2024 release, we commit to keeping fans abreast of developments, particularly those involving the Gamecocks.
Join the community:
- Follow Andrew Lyon on X: @ALyon_SC
- Follow Fisher Brewer on X: @USCTalk
- Follow Locked On Gamecocks on Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!