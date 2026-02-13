Davonte Miles Writes Open Apology to South Carolina Fans Following Arrest

Davonte Miles wrote an open apology to the South Carolina Gamecocks following his arrest and dismissal from the team.

On Thursday, it was reported that South Carolina defensive lineman Davonte Miles had been dismissed from the team following his arrest earlier in the week. Miles was pulled over around 1 pm (ET) on Tuesday afternoon by the Richland County Sheriff's Office for improper placement of a tag and window tint, per officials.

During the stop, deputies searched the car after reporting "a smell of marijuana" and found 20 individual bags of what the department named “green plant material consistent with marijuana." A firearm was also seized during the search, all per WIS10.

Miles was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center following his arrest.

Miles has since posted an open apology to Gamecock fans and to the football program for his actions that led to his arrest and dismissal from the team.

Davonte Miles Writes Open Apology to South Carolina Gamecocks After Arrest

Nov 29, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team against the Clemson Tigers in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

To Gamecock Nation, my teammates, Coach Trob, and Coach Beamer, I want to sincerely apologize for my recent actions that led to my dismissal from the team. I take full responsibility for my behavior. There are no excuses for the decisions I made, and I understand that my actions did not meet the standard expected of a student-athlete at the University of South Carolina.To the fans — you support this program with pride and passion. You deserve players who represent South Carolina the right way at all times. I am deeply sorry for letting you down and for bringing negative attention to a program that means so much to so many people.To my teammates — you are my brothers. I know my actions may have caused disappointment and distraction, and for that I truly apologize. You all deserve focus, unity, and accountability from every man in that locker room. Coach Trob and Coach Beamer — thank you for giving me the opportunity to be part of this program. I understand and respect the decision

that was made. Being a Gamecock is a privilege, and I did not uphold that privilege the way I should have. Although my time on the team has come to an end, my love and respect for this program remain. I will use this experience as a turning point in my life. I am committed to growing from this, learning from my mistakes, and becoming a better man because of it. Thank you to everyone who supported me during my time here. I am sorry, and I will work every day to prove that this moment does not define my future.

Sincerely,

Davonte Miles

Miles is a redshirt senior who mainly played as a backup defensive tackle in 2025. He appeared in 11 games, only missing the Oklahoma game, and accounted for six tackles, including 1.0 tackle for loss and a half sack. Prior to coming to South Carolina in 2025, Miles spent three seasons with Bowling Green.

