South Carolina Defensive Lineman Arrested During a Traffic Stop; Here's What Happened
Per a report from WIS10, South Carolina defensive lineman Devonta Miles was arrested on Tuesday afternoon following a traffic stop. Here's what we know about the situation.
Davonte Miles is a defensive lineman for the Gamecocks. Miles was pulled over around 1 pm (ET) on Tuesday afternoon by the Richland County Sheriff's Office for improper placement of a tag and window tint, per officials.
During the stop, deputies searched the car after reporting "a smell of marijuana" and found 20 individual bags of what the department named “green plant material consistent with marijuana." A firearm was also seized during the search, all per WIS10.
Miles is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center following his arrest. South Carolina is aware of the situation.
Miles is a redshirt senior who mainly played as a backup defensive tackle in 2025. He appeared in 11 games, only missing the Oklahoma game, and accounted for six tackles including 1.0 tackle for loss and a half sack. Prior to coming to South Carolina in 2025, Miles spent three seasons with Bowling Green.
We will have more news on the arrest and South Carolina's statements once more is available from the institution.
