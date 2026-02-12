South Carolina Defensive Lineman No Longer With the Team Following Arrest

South Carolina defensive lineman Davonte Miles is no longer with the team following his arrest.

It has not been reported by Gamecock Central that Miles is no longer with the team, following his arrest.

Per a report from WIS10, South Carolina defensive lineman Devonta Miles was arrested on Tuesday afternoon following a traffic stop. Here's what we know about the situation.

Miles was pulled over around 1 pm (ET) on Tuesday afternoon by the Richland County Sheriff's Office for improper placement of a tag and window tint, per officials.

During the stop, deputies searched the car after reporting "a smell of marijuana" and found 20 individual bags of what the department named “green plant material consistent with marijuana." A firearm was also seized during the search, all per WIS10.

Miles is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center following his arrest.

Miles was also suspended for a game last season for a "violation of team standards." Beamer noted that Miles and two of his teammates made a "selfish decision" which led to the three of them being suspended for the Oklahoma game. Those players returned to action after that game.

Miles is a redshirt senior who mainly played as a backup defensive tackle in 2025. He appeared in 11 games, only missing the Oklahoma game, and accounted for six tackles, including 1.0 tackle for loss and a half sack. Prior to coming to South Carolina in 2025, Miles spent three seasons with Bowling Green.

The Gamecocks are looking to have a bounce-back season after last year did not go as planned. Shane Beamer and his program have aspirations of making the college football playoff, and will be chasing that goal this season. Not an ideal start to the offseason, though, when one of your veteran defensive linemen is arrested and then no longer on the team as a result.

It should be noted that will be quite some time before South Carolina fans get to see their team again. Beamer mentioned last week that he does not anticipate the program having a spring game. Last year, the Gamecocks held a spring scrimmage, but as for many spring games last year, it was not televised.

