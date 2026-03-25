Does South Carolina's Dylan Stewart Have A Lot to Prove in 2026?

Does South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart have a lot to prove in 2026?

The South Carolina Gamecocks did not have a very memorable season last year, but heading into 2026, there are a lot of reasons to believe why South Carolina could have a bounce back year. They made some staff changes, made some additions from the transfer portal and most importantly they retained some very important players.

Quarterback LaNorris Sellers is perhaps the most important player the Gamecocks managed to keep around for another season, but right behind him, it's edge rusher Dylan Stewart.

Stewart bursted onto the college football scene as a true freshman. He had 6.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss as a true freshman. During his sophomore season, his numbers took a slight of a hit. He finished the 2025 season with 4.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss.

Still, a very productive and impatcful season for Stewart, but some would make the argument that there is still a lot to be desired from Stewart. At least that's how ESPN's Jake Trotter feels. In fact, Trotter think Stewart has the most to prove this upcoming season.

What Else Can Dylan Stewart Prove in the 2026 College Football Season?

Sep 27, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Dylan Stewart (6) during the game against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

"South Carolina defensive end Dylan Stewart was a preseason All-American going into 2025," Trotter wrote. "Stewart, however, didn't even earn first-team All-SEC honors. He finished with only 4.5 sacks and ranked just 61st nationally with a pressure rate of 12.1%. The Gamecocks were one of college football's biggest disappointments as well, finishing 1-7 in the SEC. Stewart has the talent to be the top non-QB off the board in the 2027 NFL draft. The Gamecocks need him to have a much more productive season in 2026."

Stewart is, without a doubt, one of the best defensive players in the country. In fact, some believe he would have been a first round pick in this year's draft class. Regardless, Trotter is right to say the Gamecocks need him to have a massive season if they want to achieve their goals of becoming a college football playoff team.

As far was what Stewart can prove in 2026, there isn't anything specific. Everyone knows he can rush the quarterback and be one of the most impactful players on the field. He pulls a lot of attention from offenses which helps out the rest of the defense. All in all, it will boil down to just how productive he is in what will likely be his final college football season.