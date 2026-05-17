ESPN Analyst Identifies Biggest Concern for South Carolina Gamecocks Entering 2026

ESPN analyst Greg McElroy discusses his biggest concern for the South Carolina Gamecocks as they enter the 2026 college football season.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are gearing up for their 2026 college football season, as the program looks to rebound from an extremely disappointing year in 2025. After heading into the season with national title aspirations, the Gamecocks failed to reach a bowl game for just the second time under head coach Shane Beamer.

One player who was at the epicenter of this disappointment was quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who was a Heisman hopeful prior to the beginning of 2025. Whether Sellers can return to his elite form in 2026 remains a question many fans and experts are eager to see.

But one prominent analyst has a slightly different question that they are eager to learn as Carolina gears up for another season. That question revolves around the team's new offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, who joined the program following the 2025 season and is expected to have an immediate impact on the offense.

ESPN's Greg McElroy recently stated that his biggest question surrounding the program this season was whether Briles could reinstall confidence in the now veteran quarterback, which would allow him to play better during the 2026 season.

Greg McElroy Reveals His Biggest Question for the South Carolina Gamecocks

Sep 17, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks offensive coordinator Kendal Briles prior to the game against the Missouri State Bears at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

"Does Kendal Briles have enough time to rebuild LaNorris Sellers' confidence? And is that fizable before things get going in September? That's the question that kind of keeps me up right now about South Carolina. Because they have talent and the scheme is good. But the confidence could be important" said McElroy. "LaNorris Sellers entered 2025 as a real Heisman Trophy candidate. Then he took 42 sacks. He didn't have a ton of great performances in the first three quarters of the season."

As an extremely prominent coordinator in the sport, Briles has had multiple stints with a handful of strong programs. His most recent stint was with the TCU Horned Frogs from 2023-2025. Should he be able to reinstall a sense of confidence in LaNorris Sellers, the Gamecocks' offense could be much more dangerous during the 2026 season.

Sellers, Briles, and the rest of the Gamecocks will begin their regular season on Saturday, September 5th, when the team hosts Kent State for its season opener. A kickoff time and TV network for this matchup will be announced at a later date.