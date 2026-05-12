South Carolina Lands 2027 Four-Star Athlete Javien Robinson Over Rutgers and Syracuse

South Carolina adds to its 2027 class with the commitment of four-star athlete Javien Robinson on Tuesday. Robinson chooses the Gamecocks over Rutgers and Syracuse.

Robinson is a top 60 wide receiver in the class and rated as a top 20 player in the state of Pennsylvania. At 6-foot-2 and 189 pounds and a star on the track as well, Robinson brings great size and impressive speed to the next level with the ability to play offense and defense.

Gabe Brooks, 247Sports Scouting Assistant, had this to say about the recruit from McKeesport High School:

Explosive athlete who could play receiver or defensive back at the next level.

Big-framed athlete pushing 6-foot-2 with above average length.

Shot-play threat with linear juice to devour cushion and stretch the field.

Above average top-end speed, but particularly impressive initial acceleration.

Owns strong track times that support speed in pads.

Still developing technically and locomotion as a violent mover, but a twitched-up athlete who possesses noteworthy explosiveness that translates to the P4 level.

Robinson is an exciting athlete who may be able to contribute at multiple spots for the Gamecocks during his time in the garnet and black. As you can see in his highlight tape, tracks the ball in the air well as both a receiver and defensive back. He will likely focus on one side of the ball during his time in Columbia, but it does give Kendal Briles and Clayton White options next year.

Taking a look at the wide receiver room. Robinson and three-star receiver DJ Huggins will add depth and upside to a room that is set to lose a few players next offseason, including Nyck Harbor.

South Carolina Stays Hot on the Recruiting Trail

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Javien Robinson has Committed to South Carolina, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 197 WR from McKeesport, PA chose the Gamecocks over Syracuse and Rutgers



“God is the Greatest! Spurs Up #LLC”https://t.co/QZtu6L77Xg pic.twitter.com/cuKB6kB8BO — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 12, 2026

Robinson is the second highest rated recruit in South Carolina's class so far. In the last month, the gamecocks have added six players. Here's a quick look at the class below.

Archer projects as a disruptive player when he gets to college with the ability to anchor a potential "College Football Playoff contender." Alrbright is a physical corner that could develop into another high level player in the backend of Clayton White's defense.

Stay tuned on South Carolina Gamecocks on SI for recruiting and offseason updates all summer long.