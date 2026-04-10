Does South Carolina's Shane Beamer Have the Hottest Seat in the SEC?

Does South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer have the hottest seat in the SEC?

The SEC welcomed a list of first-year head coaches this offseason. Florida, Kentucky, Auburn, Arkansas, LSU and Ole Miss all have new head coaches heading into the 2026 college football season. The coaching carousel became very active last season, which led to a lot of those changes.

Going into last season, coaches like Hugh Freeze, Billy Napier and Sam Pittman were considered to be coaches in the conference with the hottest coaching seats. With them gone, who now has the hottest seat in the conference. Well, it might be South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer.

Beamer looked to have turned things around two seasons ago for the Gamecocks. The program went 9-3 in the regular season and nearly backed their way into a playoff spot with how strong they finished the season. It created a lot of optimism around the program with players like LaNorris Sellers and Dylan Stewart coming back for another year.

Unfortunately, the season did not go to plan. The Gamecocks managed to win just one conference game and weren't even bowl eligible. Beamer now has a record of 33-30 over his five year strecth with the program.

Who Has the Hottest Coaching Seat in the SEC?

Nov 29, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer speaks with Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney following the Tigers 28-14 win at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Perhaps one coach that might have a hotter seat than Beamer is Mississippi State's head coach Jeff Lebby. He has a record of just 7-18 over the last two seasons, making it a massive third year out in Starkville for him.

It's a massive season for Beamer and his program. Sellers is back for one final season, despite many thinking he would be off to the draft after this past season. Stewart has one more year until he becomes draft eligible as well. The Gamecocks also managed to return Vicari Swain and Nyck Harbor for the 2026 season, while adding some strong names from the transfer portal.

The rising temperature of Beamer's seat could simply be due to the fact that since there are so mnay first year coaches in the conference, by proxy, he has the hottest seat in the bunch. Regardless, Beamer needs to a much improved year in 2026 for him to feel secure again.

The SEC certainly won't see as many coaching changes this year as they did this past season, but if things don't turn around for the Gamecocks in 2026, they could in the mix for a new head coach.