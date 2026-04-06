How Shane Beamer Can Earn His First Win Against This South Carolina Rival in 2026

How Shane Beamer can earn his first victory over a South Carolina Gamecocks rival during the 2026 college football season.

The South Carolina Gamecocks have a difficult road ahead during the 2026 season, as the team looks to improve upon last year's disappointment and reach its first ever College Football Playoff.

This year's schedule will feature a plethora of challenging opponents, and has been made even more difficult with the SEC transitioning to a nine-game conference schedule during the regular season.

But while many challenges lie ahead for South Carolina, many opportunities are also on the horizon. One of the many opportunities the program faces this season, will be the chance to defeat a notable rival for the first time in Shane Beamer's career.

The Georgia Bulldogs are one of the Gamecocks' many conference foes, and have handled the Gamecocks for a handful of seasons now. The program has not defeated the Dawgs since the 2019 season and Beamer is currently 0-3 against them during his time as the Gamecocks' head coach.

The two teams have not shared a field since the 2023 season, but will reignite their rivalry once again as the Bulldogs are set to travel to Columbia late in the 2026 regular season. It will be Beamer's second time hosting Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs.

How Shane Beamer and South Carolina Can Defeat the Georgia Bulldogs

Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer and Georgia coach Kirby Smart shake hands after an NCAA college football game between South Carolina and Georgia at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via USA TODAY NETWORK | Athens Banner-Herald-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Earning a victory over a program that has won three of the past four conference championships will be no easy task obviously and from a raw talent perspective, Beamer and the Gamecocks will likely be outmatched.

However, Beamer and his teams have delivered numerous upsets to more talented programs before and even during their down season last year, the team was able to hang with top-10 opponents such as Alabama and Texas A&M.

In addition to the ability to compete with more talented rosters, the Gamecocks have immense talent of their own, as playmakers such as Dylan Stewart, LaNorris Sellers, and Nyck Harbor are liable to make game-changing players at any moment.

Defeating the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2026 season will certainly be a challenge for Shane Beamer and his Gamecocks. However, with South Carolina's home field advantage, talented playmakers, and ability to compete with anyone in the country, the Gamecocks have a great chance at shocking the college football world when the Bulldogs come to town.

The Bulldogs and Gamecocks will face each other on Saturday, November 21st in Columbia, South Carolina. A kickoff time and TV network for this contest will be announced at a later date.