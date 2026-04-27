Early Look at 2027 NFL Draft Class - South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers Has Work to Do

An early look at the 2027 NFL draft class and it looks like South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers has some work to do.

The 2026 NFL draft wrapped up this weekend and the South Carolina Gamecocks had three players selected within the seven rounds. With that draft class in the rear view mirror now, it's never too early to take a look at the names who could be a part of next year's class.

The South Carolina Gamecocks have a few players on this year's roster that will likely be a part of next year's NFL rookie class. However, based on the latest first round mock draft for the 2027 class, some of them has some work to do.

CBS Sports' Cooper Petagna released his own first round mock draft, and he had one Gamecock making the first 32 picks. To no surprise, it was edge rusher Dylan Stewart going seventh overall to the New Orleans Saints.

"One of the most explosive pass rushers in the country over the past two seasons, Stewart's production doesn't fully capture his impact," Petagna wrote. "With a long, wiry frame and excellent length, he covers ground quickly, flashing elite speed, bend and occasional power that make him."

LaNorris Sellers Omitted from 2027 NFL Mock Draft

Nov 29, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Lanorris Sellers (16) passes against the Clemson Tigers in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

A notable name that was not included in the mock draft was South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers. After his first season as the starter in 2024, some thought Sellers would go on and become the first overall pick in whatever draft class he joined. Now, some don't even view him as a first round pick.

The mock draft included Arch Manning, Dante Moore and Brendan Sorsby. All of which were selected within the first 10 picks.

Of course, a lot can and will change between now and the beginning of next year's NFL draft. An entire season of college football still has to be played and that will ultimately be the biggest deciding factor for where some of these names ultimately end up in the draft.

A reason why Sellers ultimately decided to return for another season at South Carolina was to help his draft stock and end his time in Columbia on a better note than how he would've left at the end of this past season. A season in which the Gamecocks only won one conference game.

Again, it's a way too early mock draft for a reason, but it's good to know what outsiders think of players like Sellers heading into the 2026 college football season.