South Carolina Baseball: Number of Gamecocks in the Portal Reaches 17

The transfer portal for college baseball athletes officially opens on Monday June 1 and will remain open until June 30. South Carolina has seen a large number of portal entries as the program awaits a new coach to come in to take over the reins.

The Gamecocks transfer portal tracker is now up to 17 players. One name may be surprising, but ultimately a lot of moves were expected to happen following season's end in the SEC Championship. Here is a quick breakdown of which players have enter the portal throughout the week.

Gamecocks in the Portal

First baseman Will Craddock

Catcher Gavin Braland

LHP Alex Valentin

OF/INF Caleb Hoover

LHP Patrick Dudley

RHP Elijah Foster

RHP Riley Goodman

RHP Josh Gregoire

LHP Hudson Lee

LHP Logan Prisco

Third baseman Dawson Harman

First baseman Beau Hollins

INF KJ Scobey

RHP Brandon Stone

Utility Reese Moore

RHP Zach Russell

RHP Josh Gunther

The biggest loss on the list may come from first baseman Will Craddock who had a good true freshman season despite the team overall having a down year. Craddock made 51 starts in 2026 hitting .260 from the batter's box with 10 home runs and 2-for-2 on stolen base attempts. He was second on the team in batting average among starters, first in home runs, and third in RBIs. The new coaching staff will have to re-recruit Craddock, who has a no contact clause in the portal, in order for him to don the garnet and black once again in 2027.

Gavin Braland was a part of Paul Mainieri's first high school class back in 2025. In two seasons, he appeared in 43 games, making 29 starts, hitting .194 at the plate in his career with 10 RBIs. Valentin appeared in 21 games this season posting a career high 5.19 ERA, held a 1-5 record, four saves, and 59 strikeouts, another career high, in 52 innings pitched. Harman was the Gamecocks every day third baseman in 2026.

Reese Moore is the most recent Gamecock to enter the portal. Moore came to Columbia after two seasons with the Iowa Hawkeyes. He appeared in only eight games in 2026 before going down to a season ending injury.

Most of the team Paul Mainieri built in the last two seasons is no longer together in Columbia. With a disappointing last two seasons, this will be an opportunity for the next staff to come in and make their mark. A clean slate is what this program needed after failing to get near postseason play in 2025 and 2026.