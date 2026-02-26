Jets Trading DE Jermaine Johnson to Titans for DT T'Vondre Sweat

Ladies and gentlemen, we've got a trade.

The Jets are sending star defensive end Jermaine Johnson, 27, to the Titans in exchange for 24-year-old defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat, multiple sources confirmed Thursday morning. The trade will not be processed until the new league year begins in March.

Notably, the swap means that Johnson will be reunited with first-year Titans coach Robert Saleh, who drafted him to the Jets back in 2022.

Johnson, who is scheduled to become a free agent in 2027, finished the 2025 season with 43 total tackles, three sacks and two passes defended across 14 games played. Sweat, meanwhile, notched 34 total tackles, two sacks and one pass defended across 12 contests.

