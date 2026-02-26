Jets Trading DE Jermaine Johnson to Titans for DT T'Vondre Sweat
Ladies and gentlemen, we've got a trade.
The Jets are sending star defensive end Jermaine Johnson, 27, to the Titans in exchange for 24-year-old defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat, multiple sources confirmed Thursday morning. The trade will not be processed until the new league year begins in March.
Notably, the swap means that Johnson will be reunited with first-year Titans coach Robert Saleh, who drafted him to the Jets back in 2022.
Johnson, who is scheduled to become a free agent in 2027, finished the 2025 season with 43 total tackles, three sacks and two passes defended across 14 games played. Sweat, meanwhile, notched 34 total tackles, two sacks and one pass defended across 12 contests.
Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.