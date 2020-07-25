GamecockDigest
Former Gamecock Signs 4-Year Deal With Raiders

Chaunte'l Powell

Former South Carolina wide receiver Bryan Edwards was selected 81st by the recently relocated Las Vegas Raiders in the 2020 NFL draft and over the weekend the team announced he signed a four-year deal. 

Edwards will make $4.7 millions over four years and with a $973K signing bonus.

Edwards was unable to participate in the combine due to a broken foot, but his resume was impressive enough to compensate.

Edwards set school records for career receiving yards with 3,045 and receptions with 234. He also made a catch in all 48 games he appeared in which is also a school record. He ranks third in Gamecocks history with 22 career receiving touchdowns.

