Elijah Davis Commits To South Carolina

South Carolina's past success has been built off strong front-seven play. That trend continued this year as interior defensive lineman Zacch Pickens, who remained in his home state to play college football, put up solid numbers to where he's now expected to be drafted this coming April.

Behind Pickens are multiple other upperclassmen like Tonka Hemingway and Alex Huntley, who only have a couple of years left in terms of eligibility.

While head coach Shane Beamer and the staff have worked to counteract this by nabbing the commitments of blue-chip defensive linemen in Xzavier McLeod and Zavion Hardy, it helps when you can bring in a player who has college football experience to point to.

The Gamecocks accomplished this feat on Tuesday night with the commitment of junior college defensive tackle Elijah Davis out of East Mississippi Community College.

Davis, originally a South Carolina native, becomes the fifth defensive lineman overall to join the class and is considered to be one of the best junior college prospects in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

He is their fifth transfer of the past week. Davis is the first defender that South Carolina has brought in through the transfer portal.

