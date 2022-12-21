Skip to main content

Elijah Davis Commits To South Carolina

On Tuesday night, defensive lineman Elijah Davis announced that he's coming home to play for South Carolina.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

South Carolina's past success has been built off strong front-seven play. That trend continued this year as interior defensive lineman Zacch Pickens, who remained in his home state to play college football, put up solid numbers to where he's now expected to be drafted this coming April.

Behind Pickens are multiple other upperclassmen like Tonka Hemingway and Alex Huntley, who only have a couple of years left in terms of eligibility. 

While head coach Shane Beamer and the staff have worked to counteract this by nabbing the commitments of blue-chip defensive linemen in Xzavier McLeod and Zavion Hardy, it helps when you can bring in a player who has college football experience to point to.

The Gamecocks accomplished this feat on Tuesday night with the commitment of junior college defensive tackle Elijah Davis out of East Mississippi Community College.

Davis, originally a South Carolina native, becomes the fifth defensive lineman overall to join the class and is considered to be one of the best junior college prospects in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

He is their fifth transfer of the past week. Davis is the first defender that South Carolina has brought in through the transfer portal.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.

Elijah Davis
Football

Elijah Davis Commits To South Carolina

By Andrew Lyon
Oluwatosin Babalade
Recruiting

Oluwatosin Babalade Recommits To South Carolina

By Evan Crowell
Reid Mikeska
Recruiting

Reid Mikeska Flips To South Carolina

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19141895
Football

Devonni Reed Declares For NFL Draft

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19368888
Football

Trey Knox Commits To South Carolina

By Evan Crowell
Jatavius Shivers
Recruiting

Jatavius Shivers Ready To Pave The Way For Carolina

By Evan Crowell
Vicari Swain
Recruiting

Vicari Swain Visits Colorado

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19420954
Football

What The Gator Bowl Means For Spencer Rattler

By Christian Dart
USATSI_16732112
Football

What Shane Beamer Said On Carolina Calls

By Andrew Lyon