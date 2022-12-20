Reid Mikeska Flips To South Carolina

South Carolina was put in a bind at the tight end position after tight ends Jaheim Bell and Austin Stogner both transferred to new schools earlier this month. Meanwhile, Traevon Kenion announced his retirement from the game entirely.

Since then, the Gamecocks have slowly tried to find players who can help fill the void and have done so by securing the pledge of transfer tight ends Nick Elksnis from Florida and Trey Knox from Arkansas.

However, head coach Shane Beamer and his staff also want to bring in some high school prospects that the staff can fully develop in their own system. They saw a boost in this aspect on Tuesday night, as 2023 tight end Reid Mikeska flipped his commitment from the Miami Hurricanes to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Mikeska's recruitment has been a rollercoaster, to say the least, as he was originally committed to Clemson back in the springtime before decommitting to take more time to go over his options.

He then joined the Hurricanes class, but Beamer and the staff never backed down, which led to a visit this past weekend. Now, Mikeska is a part of South Carolina's incoming crop of tight ends.

