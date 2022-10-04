Zacch Pickens' Unsung Dominance

South Carolina's defensive front is much improved from the beginning of the year, and much of that has to do with defensive lineman Zacch Pickens. Pickens has been dominant along the interior, affecting both phases while being a relatively limited pass rusher.

He has the athletic profile of an SEC defender but won't play your mind athletically. However, his strength and mental fortitude help him wreak havoc on opposing offenses.

Pickens consistently plays sound gap control and manipulates both centers and guards to find his way into the backfield. He has an innate ability to dip his inside shoulder through the torso of centers, enabling him to get lateral and find the ball on outside runs.

South Carolina doesn't have one dominant edge rusher that can bend off the corner and chase the quarterback ten times per game. They are attempting to recruit rare breeds that can but currently need to win from inside the tackles.

Pickens doesn't have an impressive pass-rushing repertoire but has a good first step off the ball and plays with excellent pad level. Creating penetration is challenging from an alignment standpoint, as he generally lines up as a shade or a 2-technique.

He still manages to affect five to seven pass plays a game, more than enough for an interior player. Strong interior linemen are a rarity in today's game, as spread offenses keep the tempo quick to offset their impact in run defense.

Therefore, having a good one grants you luxuries that you otherwise aren't afforded. For example, South Carolina ran Cover-0 on a third and six against South Carolina State, knowing an RPO was likely coming.

Pickens slipped through the slide protection by squaring his hips off to the guard, allowing him to step through the down block. It caused commotion and led to a quick throw that put the receiver in a bad position.

Many have confused a quiet statistical year as a down season for this front. While they haven't accrued sacks or tackles for loss, they are changing games regularly. They manage to consistently alter both phases, which is more than you can ask for as a head coach. Pickens is a big reason they can do different things along their front, and is only improving with time.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.