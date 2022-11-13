Everything Shane Beamer Said After Florida Loss

South Carolina endured a beating at the hands of the Gators on Saturday afternoon, losing the contest by a score of 38-6. After the game, head coach Shane Beamer met with the media and was blunt with his assessment of the matchup in his opening remarks.

"Nowhere good enough tonight in any phase. When you can't run the ball, when you can't stop the run, when you lose the turnover battle, that's going to happen. Completely unacceptable. Disappointing, to say the least."

When asked what went wrong, Beamer quickly pointed to the first quarter and how both sides of the ball played complementary football, but not in a good way.

"First quarter. I don't know what it was, but we couldn't stop them and couldn't stay on the field. They scored the first three times we touched the ball, and we couldn't stay on the field."

In terms of the lack of explosive plays on offense, Beamer admitted that he would need to watch the film to understand better what all went awry, but said there's one thing Florida's defense excelled at that slowed the Gamecocks down during the contest.

"One thing I thought they did a really job of [was] tackling. I mean, we had some one-on-one opportunities on the perimeter with our running backs and receivers, and we lost some one-on-battles. We've won too many of those [in the past]."

With the offense scoring zero points in the game, it would be fair for fans to wonder if it crossed Beamer's mind to make a quarterback switch, but based on what he said, the move would've been meaningless in multiple ways.

"Luke's at a point right now where he's played in four games, so I mean, I wasn't going to put him with three or four minutes left in the game. Not saying we're sitting here adamant about playing or redshirting Luke, but wasn't going to put him in late in the game at that point."

Regarding the success quarterback Anthony Richardson saw against the Gamecocks' defense, Beamer felt like it was a confluence of factors that led to the events that played out.

"I don't know… he's a phenomenal player, he's such a big guy, and he's so fast. They're good on the offensive line; they're big, they're physical. We got knocked around a little bit and didn't do a good job of tackling a couple of times. We misfit some gap, just a combination of things. Give them credit."

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.