The Anthony Richardson Notebook

South Carolina won't see someone as talented as quarterback Anthony Richardson all season. He's inconsistent, but at his best, he can be one of the best players in the country.

After week one, Richardson was a Heisman candidate but since has seen a slight fall from grace. He is typically mocked as a top-20 pick because of his tools, which should tell you how talented he is.

He quietly has stacked some positive weeks together; Richardson has accounted for seven touchdowns and zero turnovers over his past three games. Florida has helped him find a rhythm, and South Carolina must slow him down.

Overwhelming Athlete

Richardson is the best athlete on any field he steps on. He combines raw power and physicality with electric strides in the open field. Florida lists him at 6-4 and 230 lbs., and he is rumored to run in the low 4.40's.

Head coach Billy Napier prioritizes scheming in touches for Richardson. The Gators like running quarterback power in short-yardage situations, as his length and force make him difficult to stop.

Florida's offensive line isn't spectacular, though they have strong moments. However, Richardson makes up for some deficiencies by absorbing blows in the pocket and extending plays.

Special Arm Talent

Few quarterbacks have the gifts Richardson has. His arm is dynamic, as he can throw from various platforms and flashes the ability to layer footballs on complex concepts.

His lower half resembles the east-coast teachings that have been abandoned by many. Richardson has solid mechanics, driving through his front foot to generate torque. He snaps his wrist quickly, developing a lighting fast release.

Richardson's volatility makes him an erratic passer, but his flashes resemble the best in the country. When things are going right, his entire body is in synch, and he puts electricity behind his ball.

Ugly Low Moments

We can dance around the subject for paragraphs on end, but the bottom line is that Richardson isn't reliable. He's shown signs of development in recent weeks, but he must show it over an extended period.

Florida runs a timing offense that emphasizes the ability to make the correct decision repeatedly. Richardson has no trouble getting his eyes to the right spot, but he occasionally tries to do too much.

The Gators run some mesh and flood concepts that create easy yardage, but late throws can be costly. Richardson is good for a few late decisions per game, which could be disastrous.

