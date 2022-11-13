Skip to main content

Offensive Issues Hinder South Carolina's Potential

The Gamecocks had several opportunities to work themselves back into the Florida game, but the lackluster offense kept them from competing.

South Carolina didn't meet their standard against Florida. However, the Gators weren't perfect by any means, and actually gave the Gamecocks several opportunities to work their way back into the game.

The offense turned the ball over three times to start the second half. Florida took over in South Carolina territory each time, but scored one touchdown with three short fields.

Every time it seemed South Carolina had a chance to get back into the game, their offense made a drastic mistake. The offensive play calling has been repetitive and predictable from game one; opposing defenders know what's coming before it happens.

Granted, star running back MarShawn Lloyd was out with a quad bruise. Tight end Jaheim Bell assumed the lead back duties; he's gotten more touches in recent weeks, but the staff hasn't optimized his chances.

He totes it between the tackles, never getting any legitimate looks in the passing game. Fans complained about Bell not being featured enough earlier, and while he is getting looks, now he isn't being featured correctly.

Quarterback Spencer Rattler has his own deficiencies, but these struggles aren't his fault. He makes plays out of structure, showcasing his talent and creating yardage that isn't there.

They don't have a semblance of a passing attack, a major concern ten games through the season. This issue no longer reflects on this season, as it is already a sunk cost offensively.

South Carolina must adjust for future seasons. They have high aspirations on the recruiting trail, but high-caliber prospects won't want to play for them if they can't begin to figure things out.

Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield is under fire, and his long-term outlook with the team appears bleak. Satterfield isn't the only one that must answer questions, but at a certain point someone must answer for the offensive woes that worsen weekly.

Offensive Issues Hinder South Carolina's Potential

