EXCLUSIVE: NFL GM Speaks Glowingly About South Carolina QB, LaNorris Sellers
A NFL GM has spoken glowingly to Gamecocks on SI about South Carolina Gameocks QB, LaNorris Sellers.
The South Carolina Gamecocks enter the 2025 College Football season with ample expectations, and the overwhelming majority of those expectations are created through the promise that was presented at the quarterback position a year ago for the Gamecocks.
QB, LaNorris Sellers enters the 2025 season as one of the best returning quarterbacks in the SEC. An NFL GM confirmed as much to Gamecocks on SI here in Indianapolis. One NFL GM told Gamecocks Digest exclusively that LaNorris Sellers "He currently the highest-rated quarterback on our board. Sellers is the smartest quarterback we've evaluated since Andrew Luck. He just doesn't make the same mistakes twice."
Sellers threw for 2,534 yards on 65.6% completion in his first year as a starter. To the source's point, Seller's performances towards the end of the year for South Carolina in 2025 were the defintion of gamechanging. When coverage was tight against Clemson, it was Sellers' legs that saved the game for the Gamecocks, rushing for 166 yards on 16 carries. In his final game of the season against Illinois in the bowl game, Sellers attempted a career-high 34 passes, completing 70.6% of them. He arguably had his best pure passing game of the season, directly after the best rushing performance to date.
