South Carolina's Shane Beamer Could Achieve a Huge Milestone Early in the 2026 Season

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer will have an opportunity to achieve something he has never done early into the Gamecocks' 2026 season.

Spring practices are beginning across the nation, as college football teams begin their quests for a payoff birth ahead of the 2026 season. With so many viable teams battling for one of the 12 spots, there are sure to be a handful of massive moments this season.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are a program who could achieve one of these major moments, as the team will have an opportunity to make history early into the regular season. Head coach Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks will have a massive opportunity to start the year strong and begin the season 3-0 for the first time in Beamer's head coaching career.

Not only would Beamer achieving this feat be a massive accomplishment for himself, but it will also be a huge milestone for the program. The last season Carolina was able to begin with a 3-0 start was more than a decade ago in 2012. The Gamecocks finished the season with a record of 11-2.

South Carolina's Promising Beginning to its 2026 Schedule

Nov 29, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Lanorris Sellers (16) passes against the Clemson Tigers in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

There is no denying that South Carolina's 2026 schedule will be a gauntlet. However, the team's beginning to the season could be extremely fruitful for the Gamecocks. The team will host its first three regular season games at home and will face non power-four opponents in two of the three contests.

The third contest will be against Mississippi State, a team that has only won one conference matchup over the last two years. While wins in the SEC are not guaranteed, the Bulldogs should be one of the team's easier opponents in conference play.

Should South Carolina be able to begin the season strong, it could provide the team some fantastic momentum throughout the regular season. The Gamecocks are looking to bounce back after a disappointing year in 2025, and are hoping to earn their first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

While beginning the season 3-0 will not determine the overall success of Carolina's 2026 season, it could provide the team with a massive spark as it continues its SEC gauntlet throughout the regular season.

The Gamecocks will officially begin their 2026 season on Saturday, September 5th, when they host Kent State for their season opener. A kickoff time and TV network for this matchup will be announced at a later date.