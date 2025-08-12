Former Gamecock Raheim Sanders Taking Advantage of Opportunity With Chargers
Former South Carolina Gamecock Raheim Sanders has been taking advantage of his opportunity with the Los Angeles Chargers.
The South Carolina Gamecocks had a list of players selected during the 2025 NFL draft. They also had several players sign as undrafted free agents and one of those players was running back Raheim Sanders, who signed with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Making the 53-man roster as an UDFA is by no means an easy task. However, Sanders has earned some opportunities with the Chargers due to Najee Harris still dealing with an eye injury he suffered due to a fireworks accident, and he has made the most of his chances.
During the Chargers' preseason game, Sanders led all rushers with 42 yards and a touchdown.
"I thought he did a really nice job, too,” Harbaugh said. “Ran hard, secured the ball, had some good tough runs. He's been working through stuff and got out there today and showed what he could do."
Sanders posted a solid performance despite also dealing with a nagging injury of his own throughout training camp. Despite that, he and fellow rookie Omarion Hampton have turned into the team's 1-2 punch out of the backfield in Harris's absence.
The former Gamecocks' performance in training camp thus far has not only put him in a position to earn a roster spot, but to potentially earn some carries when week one rolls around.
The Chargers will face off against the Los Angeles Rams this Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. The game does not currently have a broadcast destination.
