South Carolina Gamecocks vs Clemson Tigers: Predictions, Odds, and More
The biggest game of the year is here for South Carolina as Clemson comes to town for the Palmetto Bowl. Both teams come into this game having seasons they did not expect to have, but still have pride to play for. South Carolina's season will end this weekend as they will miss out on bowl festivities for the second time in three seasons. However the Gamecocks can go into the offseason with a lot of momentum should they win this game. Will they is the question and the South Carolina Gamecocks on SI staff gives their thoughts on the outcome of this one.
Previewing the matchup:
Last season was a thrilling road victory for Shane Beamer's Gamecocks. Beamer is a perfect 2-0 on when his team is on the road in this matchup, but has yet to win a home game in the series (0-2). Not to mention, South Carolina hasn't won a home game in this matchup since 2013. Will this be the year things turn around?
Clemson is a 6-5 football team riding a three-game winning streak, including wins over Louisville, Florida State, and Furman. The Tigers will bring in a strong defense, especially up front, but an offense that has struggled at times this season.
Odds:
South Carolina remains the big 23.5-point favorites in this matchup, odds according to FanDuel. Odds have not shifted since Monday. Pride and bragging rights are on the line in matchup. Who prevails? Let's take a look.
Alex Joyce: South Carolina 20, Clemson 17
I may have been too high on the score in this one. Both teams have struggled running the ball which means they have had to rely on the play of their quarterbacks to move the ball on offense. I'm picking South Carolina in this one simply because Sellers is still the best player on the field. Moving the ball on this Clemson defense will be tough, but the Gamecocks should be able to make just enough plays to find their first win at home of the rivalry in the Shane Beamer era.
Joey Walraven: South Carolina 20, Clemson 14
This year's Palmetto Bowl features two teams who woefully underperformed this year. The Gamecocks especially, whose record (4-7) will be keeping them from postseason contention. However, this is a game where the records and stats are thrown out the door. I expect LaNorris Sellers to have another trademark performance like he did in last year's matchup. The Gamecocks' defense has been wreaking havoc and forcing turnovers over their past few games, which I expect to be too much for the Tigers to overcome.
