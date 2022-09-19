NFL Week Two: Gamecocks In The League

The NFL is in full swing, as week two has almost officially concluded. Former South Carolina Gamecocks made waves for the second straight week, illustrating how well they develop talent.

This past weekend was big for Gamecock recruiting; they hosted several high-caliber prospects, and the staff certainly mentioned the NFL success that many former players are having.

Deebo Samuel, 49ers WR - Samuel had nine touches for 97 yards in a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Jadeveon Clowney, Browns EDGE - Clowney had two tackles, including a strip sack that halted offensive momentum. The Browns lost on a last-second touchdown to the New York Jets, 30-31. He was seen in a walking boot after the game.

Stephon Gilmore, Colts CB - Gilmore logged five tackles and a pass deflection in a 24-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He continues to wet his feet with Indianapolis after a disappointing 2021 campaign.

Javon Kinlaw, 49ers DT - Kinlaw had one tackle in the 49ers' win over Seattle. He continues to be a significant part of their run defense, despite missing time in week one with an injury.

Jaycee Horn, Panthers CB - Horn had three tackles in a close loss to the New York Giants, 16-19. He had one holding call, but aside from that was very productive and made a strong impact.

Melvin Ingram, Dolphins EDGE - Ingram had two tackles and a pass deflection in Miami's come-from-behind win over Baltimore, 42-38.

Mike Davis, Ravens RB - Davis toted the ball five times for four yards in the Ravens' loss to Miami.

Shi Smith, Panthers WR - Smith had one catch for two yards in the Panthers' loss to the Giants.

Hayden Hurst, Bengals TE - Hurst continued a productive start to his Bengals career, recording five catches for twenty-four yards in a late loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Kingsley Enagbare, Packers EDGE - Enagbare had two tackles on Sunday Night Football in a big win over the division rival Chicago Bears, 27-10.

Keisean Nixon, Packers CB - Nixon had one tackle in the Packers win over the Bears.

Rashad Fenton, Chiefs CB - Fenton had six tackles on Thursday Night Football in a win over the Los Angeles Chargers, 27-24. He continues to be a key piece in this Kansas City secondary.

Ryan Succop, Buccaneers K - Succop went two for two on his field goal attempts on Sunday afternoon, nailing one from forty-seven yards. He also made two extra points in a 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints.

