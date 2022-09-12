NFL Week One: Gamecocks In The League

South Carolina routinely pumps out NFL-caliber talent, evident by the number of former Gamecocks making plays every Sunday. The NFL officially kicked off this past Sunday, and as expected, South Carolina players were impacting games.

They have a broad spectrum of former talent in the league. Some are stars that appear to be franchise cornerstones, such as wide receiver Deebo Samuel and corner Stephon Gilmore, while others are solid role players that have made successful careers in niche roles.

Regardless, talent development remains a strength for the scarlet and black. Recruits notice which players dominate in the pros, observing which schools give them the best shot at generational wealth at the highest level.

Fans can expect more high-level play from these Carolina stars, but here is how they fared to kick off the year.

Deebo Samuel, 49ers WR - Samuel tallied ten touches for 60 total yards, finding the end zone for San Francisco's lone touchdown. The 49ers lost to the Chicago Bears 10-19, and Samuel struggled to find a connection with quarterback Trey Lance.

Jadeveon Clowney, Browns EDGE - Clowney had three tackles, 0.5 sacks, and a pass deflection in a season-opening win against the Carolina Panthers. He is coming off a career year with Cleveland, with thirty-seven tackles and nine sacks.

Stephon Gilmore, Colts CB - The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year had three tackles in his debut with Indianapolis, who tied the Houston Texans. Gilmore has had a perplexing past few seasons but has recaptured some of his magic, according to training camp reports.

Javon Kinlaw, 49ers DT - Kinlaw suffered an injury vs. the Bears but returned to action. He faced double teams for most of the afternoon but made a positive impact from the interior.

Jaycee Horn, Panthers CB - Horn had five tackles in a loss to the Browns. He missed fourteen games his rookie year, making this a highly anticipated season debut. Horn committed two costly holding penalties but still shook the rust off and improved over the game.

Melvin Ingram, Dolphins EDGE - Ingram made his debut with Miami and made an immediate splash. He had three tackles, one TFL, and returned a fumble for a touchdown. Ingram consistently pressured the quarterback in the Dolphin win and was a big winner of week one.

Mike Davis, Ravens RB - Davis toted the ball twice for eleven yards in a season-opening win against the Jets, 24-9.

Shi Smith, Panthers WR - Shi had one catch for twelve yards on three targets in a loss to the Browns.

Hayden Hurst, Bengals TE - Hurst continues to compile a productive career as a journeyman tight end. He hauled in five passes for 46 yards in an overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, starting his connection with quarterback Joe Burrow.

Kingsley Enagbare, Packers EDGE - Kingsley had two tackles in his NFL debut against the Minnesota Vikings. Green Bay lost 7-23, but Enagbare seemed to be a legitimate part of the edge rotation.

Keisean Nixon, Packers CB - Nixon had one tackle against the Vikings but left midway through the contest with a shoulder injury.

Rashad Fenton, Chiefs CB - Fenton made four tackles and had one pass deflection in a 44-21 win over the Cardinals. Fenton made several flash plays that excited NFL analysts.

Chris Lammons, Chiefs CB - Lammons had one tackle in the win over Arizona.

D.J. Wonnum, Vikings EDGE - Wonnum had two tackles and one sack in a victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Ryan Succop, Buccaneers K - Succop played in a Sunday Night Football win over the Dallas Cowboys, netting four field goals and an extra point. He missed a short field goal early on but redeemed himself by booming a 47-yard try to close the first half.

