Jaycee Horn Out vs. Los Angeles

The Carolina Panthers ruled corner Jaycee Horn out against the Los Angeles Rams. Horn starred at South Carolina before becoming the No. 8 overall pick and is projected to become a franchise cornerstone.

Horn broke three bones in his foot during his rookie season, which required season-ending surgery. He played well at the beginning of the year but barely got an opportunity to contribute to the big picture.

He's recaptured his former form this year, tallying seventeen tackles and an interception through five games. Horn has been one of the lone bright spots for the Panthers, who are off to a (1-4) start.

Carolina's season continues on a downward spiral, as quarterback Baker Mayfield has been less than optimal. Furthermore, reports indicate that the team is exploring trades for star running back Christian McCaffery.

Horn's injury shouldn't be a long-term issue, but he will be out for Sunday at the least. Carolina's secondary has been up and down, and Horn's absence should hinder them. He was slated to match up against Rams wideout Cooper Kupp, a dominant force who has emerged as one of the NFL's best players.

