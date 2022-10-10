NFL Week Five: Gamecocks In The League

South Carolina garnered some serious momentum on the field and will attempt to use that in recruiting. However, one standard pitch these prospects want to hear is, how are your former players faring in the professional ranks?

Fortunately, head coach Shane Beamer can retort and say the Gamecocks have dominated the NFL for five straight weeks. It was another productive Sunday for former South Carolina standouts; let's see who made the most significant impact.

Deebo Samuel, 49ers WR - Samuel tallied four touches for 41 total yards, finding the end zone in San Francisco's dominant win over the Carolina Panthers, 37-15.

Jadeveon Clowney, Browns EDGE - Clowney returned from injury and had five tackles in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, 30-28. He continues to be an impact run defender for a Cleveland team desperate to stop the run.

Stephon Gilmore, Colts CB - Gilmore had five tackles, two pass deflections, and an interception in a 12-9 win over the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football. The Colts continue to impress on defense, compensating for a dismal offense.

Jaycee Horn, Panthers CB - Horn had one tackle, and several passes defended in a loss to San Francisco. He sustained a hip injury and will need further evaluation.

Melvin Ingram, Dolphins EDGE - Ingram had one tackle in a 40-17 loss to the New York Jets.

Shi Smith, Panthers WR - Shi had his best performance of the season, hauling in four passes for 69 yards. He continues to develop a rapport with Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Hayden Hurst, Bengals TE - Hurst continues a wildly productive year with the Bengals, catching six balls for 53 yards and a touchdown in a Sunday Night Football loss to the Baltimore Ravens, 19-17.

Kingsley Enagbare, Packers EDGE - Kingsley made one tackle in a loss to the New York Giants, 27-22.

D.J. Wonnum, Vikings EDGE - Wonnum had a half-sack and forced a fumble in a 29-22 win over the Chicago Bears.

Ryan Succop, Buccaneers K - Succop was perfect on Sunday afternoon, netting two field goals and an extra point in a win over the Atlanta Falcons, 21-15.

