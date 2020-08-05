Will Muschamp Talks COVID-19 Test Results And Players Opting Out

Wednesday afternoon Will Muschamp met with the media ahead of the delayed fall camp start.

After previously declining to disclose COVID-19 test results, Muschamp said that two members of the team tested positive last month.

"As far as the COVID positive test is between 14 and 16 percent in our state and it's less than 5 percent in our building," he said. "And two of the positives we had in July were guys that had been out of town And then come back in for a test. And so I'm really proud of how they are handling a very difficult situation."

He went on to say that as hard is it may be, the players have to keep themselves quarantined.

"We're encouraging them to lead a very boring life right now, boring is good," he said. "And as there's nothing wrong with that. It's hard sometimes, especially for young people, to lead a very boring life but that's what we need to do is we continue through the summers and as we start into fall."

Players across the country have expressed concerns about the safety protocols in play and some have even opted out. Muschamp said a pair of Gamecocks have made that decision as well.

"Two players have decided to opt out on our football team, Mark Fox and Jordan Rhodes. We certainly respect their decision and understand that and that's certainly their right at this time, he said.

Muschamp and Co. will forge ahead as the SEC continues to deliberate the remaining season schedule as well as how to handle national title games.